Peanut Butter & Other Foods That Are Healthier When Made From Scratch

Many foods are significantly healthier when made from scratch because you have complete control over the ingredients, portions, and preparation methods. Store-bought or processed versions often contain hidden sugars, unhealthy fats, preservatives, artificial flavours, and excessive sodium that can harm health over time. Homemade foods, on the other hand, are fresher, less processed, and customisable to your dietary needs. Cooking from scratch also preserves nutrients better and reduces exposure to additives that contribute to inflammation, digestive issues, and chronic diseases. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you should make from scratch for better health.

Peanut butter and other foods that are healthier when made from scratch

1. Peanut butter

Homemade peanut butter is simply made by blending roasted peanuts until creamy, no added sugar, salt, or hydrogenated oils. Most store-bought versions contain unhealthy fats and added sweeteners. Making it at home ensures you get a high-protein, heart-healthy spread rich in fibre and good fats without any additives.

2. Salad dressings

Bottled salad dressings are often loaded with refined oils, high fructose corn syrup, and preservatives. Homemade dressings, using olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, and herbs, offer antioxidant benefits and heart-healthy fats without unnecessary chemicals.

3. Soups

Canned soups may seem convenient but often contain high levels of sodium and preservatives. Homemade soups let you use fresh vegetables, lean proteins, and natural seasonings, making them more nutrient-dense and lower in salt.

4. Granola

Store-bought granola can be deceptively high in sugar and oil. Making your own with oats, nuts, seeds, and a touch of honey or maple syrup ensures you're getting fibre and healthy fats without the sugar crash or artificial ingredients.

5. Nut milks

Homemade nut milks are free from stabilisers, gums, and preservatives. Simply blend nuts or oats with water and strain. You get a cleaner, fresher drink with fewer calories and more natural nutrients compared to processed versions.

6. Hummus

Store-bought hummus may contain unnecessary oils or preservatives. Homemade hummus, using chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice, offers plant-based protein, fibre, and heart-healthy fats with a fresher taste and no chemical additives.

7. Pasta sauce

Jarred pasta sauces often hide added sugars and excess salt. Making your own with tomatoes, garlic, herbs, and olive oil gives you more antioxidants like lycopene and better control over flavour and health benefits.

8. Bread

Commercial breads often contain added sugars, conditioners, and preservatives. Homemade bread especially whole grain or sourdough has fewer ingredients, more fibre, and no chemicals, supporting digestive health and balanced blood sugar.

9. Energy bars

Many store-bought energy bars are essentially candy bars in disguise. Making your own with oats, dried fruits, seeds, and nut butters creates a natural, nutrient-packed snack free of processed sugars and artificial ingredients.

10. Pickles

Store-bought pickles often contain artificial colours and preservatives. Homemade pickles made with vinegar, salt, and spices provide probiotics and a cleaner, crunchier alternative with better gut health benefits.

Try making these foods at home for better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.