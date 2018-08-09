Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: Timing, Significance, Myths And Precautions About Surya Grahan

Partial solar eclipse 2018 will occur on August 11

The upcoming partial solar eclipse will take place on August 11, 2018. Lasting for over 3 hours, it will be visible from regions of the Northern hemisphere.

Do you know what a partial solar eclipse means?

An eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth get aligned in a straight line. When the sun is obscured by the moon stopping sunlight to reach the Earth, it is called a solar eclipse or surya grahan. This could be full or partial. In partial solar eclipses, the moon obscures only a portion of the sun when viewed from Earth wherein the sun appears as a disc. Also, it turns dark during a solar eclipse as the sun gets blocked.

Ayurvedic experts recommend engaging in religious activities like taking baths in sacred rivers, doing charitable acts, avoiding eating and taking special precautions in case of pregnancy during an eclipse. Also, people are advised not to engage in sexual intercourse during this time. But there is really no scientific truth to these myths.

Is watching the partial solar eclipse safe?

The partial solar eclipse is expected to take place during early hours of 11th August. Only some regions of Earth will be able to witness partial solar eclipse. In order to showcase path of the eclipse, NASA has created a Goddard Space Flight Centre (GSFC) map. As per the suggestions of the map, partial solar eclipse 2018 will be seen over North Pole and eastern parts of Siberia. People in these regions will be able to witness 65% of partial solar eclipse.

Surya Grahan must not be watched with bare eyes. However, there are specific glasses available in the market through which you can experience this natural phenomenon without damaging your eyes. In case of solar eclipse too, you need to take care of the same precautions. Protection glasses especially made for protection for eyes during solar eclipse should be used. Surya Grahan can also be viewed with the help of pinhole cameras as well.