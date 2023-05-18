An overactive thyroid can worsen bone health by accelerating bone metabolism

An overactive thyroid can worsen bone health. The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate metabolism, growth, and maturation of bones. When the thyroid gland is overactive, it produces too much thyroid hormone, which accelerates bone metabolism, leading to a breakdown of bone tissue. This can lead to conditions such as osteoporosis and bone fractures. Over time, this can result in reduced bone density and increased risk of bone fractures.

When there is an excess of thyroid hormone in the body, it increases the rate of bone resorption, which means that more bone cells are broken down than are created. This leads to a net loss of bone density over time, resulting in weaker bones. Additionally, overactive thyroid can also lead to a decrease in calcium absorption and an increase in calcium excretion, which can further contribute to bone loss. Continue reading as we share tips to help you prevent bone loss.

To take care of our bones, we can take the following 8 tips:

1. Eat a healthy diet

Include foods rich in calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium, which are essential for building and maintaining healthy bones. Foods such as milk, cheese, yogurt, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds are good sources of these nutrients.

2. Exercise regularly

Weight-bearing exercises such as walking, jogging, dancing, and weight training can help to maintain bone density and strength. Exercising is also beneficial for our overall health and can help improve thyroid diseases.

3. Don't smoke

Smoking has been shown to increase bone loss along with causing various other chronic diseases. Quitting smoking can help to maintain healthy bones and boost your overall health.

4. Reduce alcohol intake

Excessive alcohol intake has been linked to causing various chorine diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and many more. It has also been proven to increase risk of osteoporosis, so limiting alcohol consumption can help to maintain bone health.

5. Get adequate sleep

Adequate sleep is essential for our overall health, including bone health. Sleep supports bone health as bones undergo repair and remodelling when we are asleep.

6. Take calcium and vitamin D supplements

Most of us know calcium intake is essential to healthy bone health. However, along with this, vitamin D intake also supports healthy bones. in If you are not getting enough calcium and vitamin D from your diet, supplements can help to maintain bone health.

7. Get regular check-ups

Regular check-ups can help to identify any bone health issues early and prevent further damage. This can help you overcome your thyroid condition and also improve your intake of nutrients that will help slowdown bone health damage.

8. Manage your thyroid condition

If you have an overactive thyroid, work with your healthcare provider to manage your condition and prevent further damage to your bones.

In conclusion, an overactive thyroid can worsen bone health by accelerating bone metabolism, leading to a breakdown of bone tissue. To take care of our bones, we should eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, avoid smoking and excessive alcohol intake, get adequate sleep, take calcium and vitamin D supplements if needed, get regular check-ups, and manage any thyroid conditions appropriately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.