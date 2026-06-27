More than 1.58 lakh children in Gandhinagar district will be administered polio drops on June 28 as part of the Pulse Polio National Immunisation Campaign, with authorities deploying thousands of health workers, hundreds of booths, and special outreach teams to ensure complete coverage.

The campaign aims to protect 1,58,721 children aged 0 to 5 years across the district by administering two drops of the polio vaccine.

The initiative will be carried out through an extensive network of 746 vaccination booths set up across Gandhinagar, allowing parents to bring their children for immunisation on the designated day.

To reach children in remote and high-mobility populations, 103 mobile teams will be deployed to areas such as brick kilns, construction sites and other underserved locations.

In addition, five transit teams will operate at bus stands, railway stations and other public places to vaccinate children who are travelling or on the move.

A total of 3,167 health workers will be engaged in the campaign to supervise and administer the vaccine, ensuring coordination across booths, mobile units and transit points.

Authorities have also put in place a follow-up mechanism for children who may miss vaccination on the main Pulse Polio day.

On the second and third day of the drive, 427 dedicated teams will conduct a house-to-house survey across the district to identify and vaccinate any child left out of the booth-based programme, with the objective of achieving complete coverage.

The district administration and health department have urged parents to ensure that all eligible children are taken to the nearest booth on June 28 and receive the polio vaccine drops, in keeping with the national slogan “do boond zindagi ki”, to support efforts to maintain a polio-free country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)