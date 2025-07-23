Other Kinds Of Dementias You May Not Know About

While memory loss is the most well-known symptom of dementia, there are several other types of dementia that affect more than just memory. These conditions impact different parts of the brain, leading to a variety of cognitive, behavioural, and physical symptoms. These types can be just as, if not more, concerning because they may go unrecognised or be misdiagnosed due to their unusual presentations. Understanding these other forms of dementia is essential for early detection, proper treatment, and support for both patients and caregivers.

1. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

Frontotemporal dementia affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which control personality, behaviour, and language. People with FTD may not show any memory loss at first. Instead, they often experience changes in personality, social behaviour (like lack of empathy or tact), or language difficulties. It usually strikes at a younger age than Alzheimer's and can be particularly troubling because individuals may appear apathetic or inappropriately disinhibited, which can be mistaken for psychiatric illness.

2. Lewy body dementia (LBD)

LBD is the second most common form of progressive dementia after Alzheimer's and includes symptoms like visual hallucinations, fluctuating alertness, and Parkinsonism (tremors, stiffness, and slow movement). Memory loss is less prominent early on, but sleep disturbances, acting out dreams, and severe sensitivity to antipsychotic medications are common. The mix of cognitive and motor symptoms makes it especially complex and challenging to manage.

3. Vascular dementia

Caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, often after strokes or small vessel disease, vascular dementia primarily affects thinking speed, problem-solving, and attention rather than memory early on. Symptoms depend on the area of the brain impacted and can appear suddenly or develop gradually. It's often preventable or manageable by addressing heart and blood vessel health.

4. Mixed dementia

Some individuals have more than one type of dementia, commonly Alzheimer's combined with vascular dementia or Lewy body dementia. This mix can make diagnosis difficult and symptoms more variable, involving a combination of memory loss, judgment issues, visual disturbances, and mobility challenges.

5. Parkinson's disease dementia

People with Parkinson's disease may eventually develop dementia, characterised by issues with attention, planning, language, and memory. Hallucinations and paranoia may occur in later stages. The cognitive decline usually appears a year or more after the onset of motor symptoms, differentiating it from Lewy body dementia.

6. Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH)

Though not always classified strictly as dementia, NPH mimics dementia with symptoms such as trouble walking (shuffling gait), urinary incontinence, and cognitive impairment. It is caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain's ventricles. Unlike most dementias, NPH can sometimes be reversed with surgical intervention (shunt placement).

7. Huntington's disease dementia

Huntington's is a genetic disorder that causes degeneration of nerve cells in the brain and includes movement disorders, mood swings, and eventually dementia. Cognitive decline in Huntington's involves difficulty with organising, prioritising, and focusing rather than memory problems initially.

These lesser-known types of dementia are worrying because they may not be recognised early and may present symptoms mistaken for depression, anxiety, or even laziness. Early diagnosis and management can help slow progression and improve quality of life, making awareness crucial.

