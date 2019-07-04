Beware! Some Household Antibacterial Products Can Increase Risk Of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis: Chemical in antibacterial products can increase osteoporosis risk

Highlights Osteoporosis causes weak bones and increases risk of fractures Vitamin D deficiency can increase risk of osteoporosis Eat calcium rich foods to prevent osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition which results in weak and brittle bones. Vitamin D deficiency can cause osteoporosis, which can cause symptoms like back pain, stooped posture, bones that break easily and increases risks of fractures. And if a study published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism is to be believed, then a few household products we use every day can also increase risk of osteoporosis. Yes, you heard that right! Researchers from health institutions in China conducted the study to explore risk of triclosan, which is a commonly used chemical in antibacterial products like hand sanitizer, soaps, toothpastes and mouthwash.

Triclosan in soaps and sanitisers can increase osteoporosis risk

Photo Credit: iStock

Data from 1,848 women were taken and assessed for the link between triclosan and bone health. Post analysis, it was found that women exposed to the triclosan were more likely to develop osteoporosis.

Scientists have previously also evaluated health hazards of triclosan. Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis found that antibiotics were less effective in killing bacteria exposed to triclosan.

Back in 2019, US Food and Drug Administration banned triclosan from being used in consumer soaps that are marketed as antimicrobial, citing safety reasons and lack of efficacy.

Also read: Can You Treat Osteoporosis? Have A Look At Some Natural Ways To Build Healthy Bones

Other common causes of osteoporosis

Your bones are in constant state of renewal. New bone is made and old bone is broken down. The body makes new bone and breaks old bone at a faster pace when you're younger. The process slows down when you're in your 20s. Most people reach their peak bone mass by the age of 30. After 30, bone mass is lost at a faster pace than it is made.

The risk of your developing osteoporosis depends on how much bone mass you gained when you were younger. The higher your bone, the lesser the risk of osteoporosis.

Also read: 7 Lesser-Known Minerals That Can Reduce Your Risk Of Osteoporosis

Vitamin D deficiency and osteoporosis

If you have Vitamin D deficiency, it also puts you at risk of osteoporosis. The sunshine vitamin is important for bone development and bone strength. If you are deficient in Vitamin D, then you must work towards it by spending more time under the sun and eating Vitamin D fortified foods, and other foods that contain it like eggs, mushrooms, fatty fish and dairy products.

Vitamin D deficiency can increase osteoporosis risk

Photo Credit: iStock

Hormone levels can also influence your risk of osteoporosis. Low oestrogen levels in women during menopause is one of the strongest risk factors of osteoporosis. Men too experience a reduction in their testosterone levels as they age. Overactive thyroid hormone can result in bone loss. Overactive parathyroid and adrenal glands may also result in osteoporosis.

Also read: Osteoporosis Diet: Top Foods That Can Help Deal With Osteoporosis

Calcium deficiency

Calcium is an important mineral for bone health. Low calcium intake can put you at risk of osteoporosis. Make sure your diet includes milk and milk products, leafy green veggies, soy and soy products to get sufficient calcium.

Bones can also weaken if you go on fad diets or severely restrict food intake. Being underweight can weaken bones in both men and women.

Other diseases that increase osteoporosis risk

People who have lupus, celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer and kidney or liver disease are also at risk of osteoporosis.

Living a poor lifestyle with very less physical activity can also weaken bones and make them stiff. Both weightlifting and cardiovascular exercises are important for strengthening bones.

Eat more protein, do body weight exercises and get sufficient calcium to reduce osteoporosis risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability