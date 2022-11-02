Olive Oil Or Desi Ghee? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra Tells Which Is Healthier

Ghee has a high smoking point which makes it ideal for Indian cooking

From salad dressing and baking to frying some delicious chicken and vegetables, cooking oil and ghee are used for a range of purposes. Oil gives a smooth texture along with an appetizing appearance to our dishes while ghee offers a distinct taste. Besides this, oils and ghee contain fats, which support certain functions in our bodies. Now, people have become more health conscious lately, and there is a growing concern about which oil is healthier and good for our hearts. Most of us have been puzzled by this question which remains unsolved. Don't worry, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is here to help.

In her latest Instagram Reel, the nutritionist lists some important points about desi ghee and olive oil to help us make an informed choice between the two. According to her, both desi ghee and olive oil are similar in terms of calorific value and fat content. However, the fatty acid composition of the two is quite different.



Desi ghee or clarified butter consists of medium-chain fatty acids and has a high smoking point. This, according to the nutritionist, makes desi ghee a good choice for high-temperature Indian cooking. In addition, clarified butter also contains fat-soluble vitamins such as Vitamin A, D, and K. However, it also has high saturated fat and cholesterol content due to which desi ghee must be consumed in moderation, suggests Pooja Malhotra.

On the other hand, olive oil is considered relatively healthier than other oils due to its monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and Omega 3 content. In addition, olive oil is also antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties. Oil olive is also touted as heart-friendly oil as it is plant-based and has zero cholesterol. The nutritionist suggests that olive oil should be ideally used for low-temperature cooking and as dressing in salads.

She also emphasises that all fats and oils are dense in calories and should not be consumed in excess.

