Okra Water: Know The Benefits And Downsides Of This Recent Diet Trend

Another viral diet trend is here and just like the previous ones people all over social media are following it. You might have seen pictures and videos of people drinking okra water. For the unversed, okra, commonly known as bhindi is widely consumed in India. Okra water is prepared by chopping okra and soaking them in water. Many consume it first thing in the morning for maximum benefits. To help you determine whether this viral diet trend is worth following or not, we've the pros and cons of drinking okra water. Read on to know more.

Okra water: Know the pros and cons

Benefits:

1. Rich in nutrients

Okra is a good source of several essential nutrients. Some of these include manganese, vitamin C, fibre, folate and multiple antioxidants. However, it is unclear how many of these nutrients pass into okra water.

2. May support weight loss

Okra water is low in calories and rich in fibre. These properties of this drink make it a good choice for weight loss. Sipping okra water can keep you hydrated as well as aid in weight loss.

3. Contains antioxidants

Okra water is rich in antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation and help you fight against free radicals. Antioxidants also help reduce the risk of several conditions including heart disease, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

4. Controls blood sugars

Some studies suggest that okra water may help promote healthy blood sugar levels. it helps in slowing down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream. However, more research is required to understand the impact of okra water on blood sugars.

5. High fibre content

High fibre content, especially insoluble fibre present in okra water can help ensure healthy digestion. It can help prevent constipation and many other digestive issues.

Side-effects:

Anything in excess can be bad for your health. When consumed in large quantities, okra water can contribute to digestive issues. Also, if you have existing digestive issues, it can exacerbate the condition. Some people may also not like the taste of it. Therefore, start with smaller quantities.

How to prepare

Add thin slices of okra to water and soak them overnight. You can keep this for 8 to 24 hours in the fridge. Strain the water and drink this on an empty stomach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.