Nutritionist Suggests Swapping Regular Roti With This Thepla For More Protein

A quintessential component of Indian food, roti often takes centre stage in your meal alongside a variety of vegetables and pulses. Usually crafted from wheat flour, roti contributes to sustaining energy levels but doesn't serve any other nutritional purposes. That is why we're here to introduce you to a healthier and equally delectable alternative to this carb. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares the recipe for protein-packed thepla, which is not only tastier but also healthier than your regular roti. Here is the full recipe to make thepla at home:

1. In a large bowl, mix wheat flour, besan, methi, turmeric, red chilli, coriander powder, jeera powder, sesame seeds, salt, and ginger-chilli paste.

2. Add yogurt and 1 tbsp oil to make the thepla soft.

3. Gradually add water and knead into a soft, smooth dough. Avoid making it too sticky or too dry.

4. Cover the dough and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

5. Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls.

6. Lightly dust each ball with flour and roll it into a thin, round thepla.

7. Heat a tava (griddle) on medium heat. Place a thepla on the tava and cook for 30–40 seconds until bubbles form.

8. Flip again, press gently, and cook until you see golden brown spots.

9. Remove from the pan, spread ghee, and your thepla are ready to eat.

These theplas are also travel-friendly and can be frozen to eat later. Before storing, let them cool to room temperature. Then stack your thepla on top of each other with parchment paper in between and place them in an air-tight container. You can freeze these theplas for up to 1-1.5 months.

Happy eating!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.