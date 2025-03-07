Nutritionist Suggests Easy & Natural Ways To Mimic The Effect Of Ozempic

Three in every five persons are struggling with diabetes. This disease is caused due to major lifestyle problems like lack of physical activity and more. And the more worrying factor is, diabetes hugely impacts your health over time, leading to damage to the heart, eyes, kidneys, nerves, and feet. Hence, people are asked to take an ample amount of medications to get back in shape alongside daily exercises. On the other hand, a few people also go on Ozempic medications for type 2 diabetes. But what if you get to see a few options which can help you naturally irradicate the Ozempic medications or prevent the after-effects of consuming it? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a video on Instagram addressing the same. “Want to mimic the effects of Ozempic naturally? Here's your food list!” she captioned the video.

What is an Ozempic? It is an ‘add-on' medication for type-2 diabetes treatment. It is consumed alongside diet and a bit of exercise. However, it has multiple side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, constipation, upset stomach, heartburn, burping, gas, bloating, loss of appetite, runny nose or sore throat, stomach flu symptoms or headache, dizziness, tiredness and low blood sugar.

In the video, titled ‘Ozempic for weight loss', Lovneet Batra says, “Are you considering Ozempic for weight loss? Well, before you do that, you should know that there are certain foods that can mimic the effect of Semaglutide or Ozempic in your body. Which are these foods? These are certain bitter-tasting foods such as citrus peel or bitter gourd, high fibre foods and foods that are rich in polyphenols.”

She continues, “Now the list is huge. So before you consider Ozempic, I would highly recommend that you consider an anti-inflammatory diet with these foods that can actually help you lose weight without the side effects of Ozempic.”

According to Lovneet, the types of foods are as follows:

Fibre-rich foods, specifically vegetables like carrots, beans, lettuce, spinach, asparagus, legumes, lentils, whole grains like brown rice, whole wheat, and oatmeal, fruits like bananas, apples, and guava, and chia seeds, as the fibre in them helps them in weight loss. Lovneet says broccoli and cauliflower “slow digestion and keep you full longer.” Bitter foods like bitter gourds and more, also ensure lowering cholesterol and the risk of diabetes and heart disease. The nutritionist shares that citrus peel “supports GLP-1 production for appetite control.” Seeds like fenugreek seed help “regulate blood sugar levels,” according to the nutritionist. Healthy fats like nuts slow glucose absorption and reduce cravings, while avocados – improve satiety and stabilize blood sugar, as per Lovneet. Polyphenol-rich foods like blueberries are “high in anthocyanins, enhance insulin sensitivity.” While green tea is “rich in catechins, boosts metabolism and fat oxidation,” olive oil “contains oleocanthal, that can regulate insulin levels.” Additionally, nuts have polyphenols that “help fight inflammation & stabilise glucose.”

“Fuel your body the smart way! Which of these do you already eat?” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.