Nutritionist Suggests An On-The-Go High-Protein Breakfast, Check Out Its Health Benefits

In today's fast-paced world, prioritising good health can be a challenge. Busy mornings often lead to skipping breakfast, resulting in decreased productivity and a weak immune system. Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee understands this struggle and has introduced an 'On-the-Go' meal solution to kickstart your day with a nutritious breakfast. She has shared a quick and nutritious green moong sprouts salad recipe and mentions why this is the perfect breakfast on the go. Anjali Mukerjee's first video of the 'Tasty Truths' series is about making healthy and tasty choices.

The video features the quick and delicious moong sprouts salad recipe shared by Dr. Vidhi Chawla. Here is the nutritious recipe:

To begin with, soak the green moong overnight to get them sprouted. Next morning, take a kadhai and stir-fry some jeera (cumin seeds) in one spoonful of oil, followed by the green moong sprouts. After this, chop an onion, a cucumber, two to three tomatoes, a beetroot, one green chilli and a few coriander leaves. Finally, add the lightly sauteed green moong sprouts along with the chopped ingredients and squeeze some freshly cut lime juice into a container that can be carried in your office bag. Shake the container well to mix it thoroughly. That is all. Your on-the-go meal is ready to savour.

The healthy breakfast recipe can be enjoyed from anywhere and has multiple health benefits. The nutritionist explains why you should add green moong sprouts salad to your diet.

Anjali Mukerjee mentions, "Easy to Digest: Light on your stomach, keeps you full longer, and supports weight management." She also calls the meal “protein powerhouse” as it is rich in digestible proteins. According to the nutritionist, it helps in overall DNA repair. The salad's nutritional benefits are perfect for muscle and tissue repair and it is also best for managing diabetes, she revealed.

