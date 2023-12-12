Nutritionist Shares The Many Benefits Of Exercising During Pregnancy

Exercises targeting the pelvic floor can help strengthen these muscles

Your ability to adjust to your shifting form and weight gain during pregnancy will be facilitated by increased physical activity and fitness levels. It will also make labour easier for you to handle. For as long as it feels comfortable, continue with your regular daily physical activity or exercise regimen, such as sports, jogging, yoga, dancing, or even just strolling to and from the stores.

Your infant is not at risk from exercise. Research suggests that women who are physically active have a lower risk of complications throughout their later pregnancy and birth. There are numerous advantages to prenatal exercise, ranging from lowering back pain to encouraging healthy weight gain during pregnancy.

Research indicates that pregnant women who engage in physical activity are at a higher risk of a straightforward vaginal delivery and a quicker recovery after giving birth. To help us better understand the benefits of exercising during pregnancy, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the many benefits of it.

Look at her post:

A few adjustments will be required as your baby and belly expand, along with all the other changes that come with being pregnant. As your demand for oxygen during pregnancy lowers, joints become more relaxed, breathing might become more difficult, and your centre of gravity shifts due to the extra weight in the front of your body.

Exercises targeting the pelvic floor can help strengthen these muscles. This lessens or prevents stress urinary incontinence following pregnancy. Pelvic floor exercises are recommended for all pregnant women, regardless of age or current state of stress incontinence.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.