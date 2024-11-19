Nutritionist Shares Simple Strategies To Help You Quit Smoking For Good

Treat the craving like an uninvited guest - don't engage with it says the nutritionist

Smoking is a habit that many people struggle to quit, despite knowing the serious health risks it poses. It is one of the leading causes of preventable diseases such as lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses. While most smokers are aware of these risks, the addiction to nicotine, the addictive substance in tobacco, makes it incredibly difficult to stop. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has recently shared valuable insights on this topic in a video posted to Instagram, explaining the dangers of smoking and offering strategies for those trying to quit.

She has explained, "Why is smoking a bad habit? Smoking harms nearly every organ in your body. It leads to severe health issues such as lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory problems. It also weakens your immune system, accelerates ageing, and impacts those around you through secondhand smoke."

The toll smoking takes on the body is immense. It doesn't just harm the smoker, but also the people nearby through secondhand smoke exposure. The long-term effects can be devastating, yet despite these risks, many people find themselves caught in the cycle of addiction.

Quitting smoking is challenging but rewarding. Initially, smokers trying to quit may experience withdrawal symptoms like irritability, cravings, fatigue, and restlessness as their body adjusts to life without nicotine. These symptoms can make it feel as though quitting is an insurmountable task. However, the journey toward quitting is a gradual process, and the rewards far outweigh the difficulties.

The 3D's to help you quit smoking

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has offered practical tips to help manage cravings and successfully quit smoking. She has shared a simple approach called the "3D's" to take control of cravings and stay on track:

1. Drink water

Cravings often peak in moments of stress or boredom. To manage these urges, sip water slowly to distract yourself and stay hydrated. Drinking water helps flush toxins from your system, speeding up your recovery and healing process.

2. Deep breathing

When the urge to smoke strikes, pause for a moment and take a few deep breaths. Inhale slowly through your nose for 5 seconds, hold briefly, and then exhale through your mouth. This simple exercise reduces stress and provides mental clarity, helping you resist the temptation to smoke.

3. Do not acknowledge the craving

Treat the craving like an uninvited guest - don't engage with it. The more you resist the craving, the quicker it will fade. Cravings are temporary, but the benefits of quitting smoking are permanent. By refusing to acknowledge the urge, you strengthen your resolve.

As Nmami Agarwal encourages, "Keep going – you've got this!"

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.