Nutritionist Shares Quick Egg Pancakes Recipe For Busy Mornings

Due to the hectic nature of mornings breakfast can easily get neglected, which can eventually affect your health. Not eating a healthy breakfast can have a significant impact on your energy levels, concentration, and general well-being. The issue is that many of us don't have enough time in the mornings to cook a whole lot but what if there is a quick solution to the problem? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared a simple hack to enjoy delicious egg pancakes in the morning without spending a whole lot of time in its preparation. In her latest Instagram post, Palak shared the recipe for egg pancakes that can be frozen in ice cubes to use throughout the week to make breakfast in the morning.

Ingredients

• 2 eggs

• 1/4 cup milk of choice

• 1-2 tbsp honey

• 3/4 cup wheat flour

• Pinch of salt

• Baking powder & vanilla extract (optional)

Instructions

1. Whisk eggs with milk, honey, and the optional ingredients. Once smooth, fold in the wheat flour to form a thick batter.

2. Pour into an ice tray (fill halfway if cubes are large) and freeze.

3. Cook straight from frozen when needed—just pan-fry until golden on both sides.

4. Serve with dark chocolate drizzle, fruits or toppings of your choice.

In a previous post, Palak Nagpal shared the recipe for hot chocolate. Here are the instructions:

1. Heat 1 tsp of ghee or coconut oil in a pan.

2. Toast 2 tbsp ragi, add water and whisk till smooth.

3. Stir in 1-2 tsp raw cacao powder.

4. Add milk and cook until thick.

5. Sweeten with jaggery or date paste.

6. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt, and add dark chocolate for richness if needed

Try and make these recipes at home and let us know how you like them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.