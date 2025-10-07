Start Your Day Right With This Protein-Rich Dal Pitha

Starting your day with the right kind of breakfast can make a big difference to your energy levels, focus and overall health. While many of us often grab something quick and convenient, choosing a breakfast that is wholesome, protein-rich, and easy to digest can set the tone for a productive day. Proteins, in particular, are essential in the morning as they keep you full, support muscle health, and give you sustained energy instead of the quick sugar rush from regular carb-heavy options.

A few days ago, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared a unique breakfast idea on her Instagram that is both healthy and exciting. She introduced “dal pitha,” calling it “a complete protein breakfast that looks like an Indian version of bao.” It is soft on the outside, with protein-rich dal on the inside. The nutritionist said, “Dip it in mint chutney or a creamy paneer protein dip. That's when you know you're having dal pitha. A wholesome, protein-packed start to your day.”

In her caption, Palak Nagpal made it super simple to understand why dal pitha is different from your usual breakfast. She wrote, “Not your regular breakfast - this is… Dal Pitha” and called it the “Indian cousin of a bao.”

The nutritionist also shared a step-by-step guide on how to make it at home:

1. Soak 1 cup channa dal (or any protein-rich dal mix) for 2–3 hours and then boil or pressure cook.

2. Grind it with garlic, green chilli, ginger, red chilli powder, mango powder, salt and jeera to make a thick, coarse paste.

3. For the outer layer, knead rice flour with hot water and salt into a soft dough.

4. Roll small discs, stuff with the dal mix, and fold into dumpling shapes.

5. Steam for 20–30 minutes until soft and fluffy.

Dal pitha is not just filling – it is nutritious, high in protein, and perfect for anyone looking to give their morning a healthy twist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.