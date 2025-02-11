Nutritionist Shares How To Make Creamy, Protein-Packed Hummus

Hummus is a delightful Middle Eastern dip, traditionally enjoyed with pita bread, crackers, or vegetables. Made with boiled chickpeas, tahini sauce and garlic, this classic side dish can be customised to suit your taste and nutritional needs. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares chef Guntas Sethi's cauliflower hummus recipe – a creamy, nutrient-packed twist on the original.

Why cauliflower? This versatile vegetable is rich in sulforaphane, which supports gut health and detoxification. It is low in carbs, high in fibre, and packed with vitamin C and choline.

In the caption, Anjali writes, "Food that is tasty. Food that is healthy. Today on Tasty Truths, we're featuring @chefguntas' High-Protein Cauliflower Hummus—a creamy, nutrient-packed twist on the classic!"

Here's a detailed recipe for cauliflower hummus:

1. Take a cauliflower and remove its florets.

2. Toss the florets with jeera powder, red chilli powder, salt and oil, then bake until tender.

3. Once baked, transfer them to a blender and add chunks of paneer, Italian seasoning, garlic, and lemon juice.

4. Blend until smooth. Serve with olives and enjoy.

Anjali Mukerjee also explains the reason for adding paneer to the dish. She shares that paneer contains slow-digesting casein protein, which aids muscle recovery. It is rich in calcium and phosphorus, which help strengthen bones, while its vitamin B12 content supports metabolism and energy levels.

"A creamy, protein-packed swap that's as delicious as it is nourishing," she concludes.

