Nutritionist Shares Healthy Dessert Recipe That Is Good For High Blood Pressure & Heart Conditions

Who doesn't love to indulge in a delicious dessert after a meal? But what if the dessert is not only tasty but also super healthy? If you are looking for a similar recipe, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's latest Instagram post has got you covered. The nutritionist has shared a recipe by health coach Sachita Jasani as part of her popular “Tasty Truths” series, where she consistently offers delicious cooking hacks that come packed with health benefits. Anjali captions the video, “This recipe is perfect for all health-conscious individuals, especially those with high blood pressure, those needing more antioxidants, and those with heart conditions!” Here is the full recipe:

Ingredients



2 frozen bananas

⅓ cup cashews

¼ cup milk

2 tablespoons cacao

A few chocolate round mini chips

Instructions



1. Blend all the ingredients in a blender till it gets a mushy consistency.

2. Garnish with chocolate chips and serve.

Tip: If you prefer a sweeter taste, you can add stevia or monk fruit to your dessert.

Talking about the benefits of this chocolate-banana dessert, it contains cacao powder which is rich in theobromine. It acts as a vasodilator and is therefore beneficial for people with high blood pressure. Cacao powder is also high in potassium, which is essential for reducing and maintaining normal blood pressure levels. Additionally, Bananas are high in potassium, which promotes healthy blood pressure regulation.

Earlier, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a yoghurt channa bowl recipe. This quick and easy recipe can be made in a time crunch and is an alternative for people who don't like overnight oats. Start with adding yoghurt, black channa, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, beetroot, mint and coriander leaves in a bowl. Add some chia seeds, salt, pepper, roasted jeera and pumpkin seeds to it and mix. Serve and enjoy.

What do you think of these healthy and tasty recipes? Try making them at home and let us know.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.