Nutritionist Shares List Of Powerful Kitchen Ingredients That Can Help Fix Common Health Issues

Did you know your body can actually use the food on your plate as medicine? Many everyday health issues, from digestive hiccups to hormone ups and downs, can often be eased just by eating the right foods. A diet packed with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants doesn't just taste good, it can help keep your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar in check, and even make managing your weight easier. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that some common kitchen ingredients are surprisingly powerful when it comes to healing and nourishing your body. They "can actually fix some of the most common health issues we face every day," Lovneet writes on Instagram.

1. PCOS Symptoms - Cinnamon

Not only is cinnamon a flavouring spice, but it also helps with insulin sensitivity, which is often compromised in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). It reduces PCOS-related symptoms like exhaustion and irregular cycles by controlling blood sugar.

2. Hormonal Acne - Pumpkin Seeds

Hormone-related stubborn acne often indicates underlying inflammation. Zinc and magnesium, found in pumpkin seeds, are two elements that reduce inflammation, control oil production, and promote better skin.

3. Hair Fall from the Root - Fenugreek Seeds

Next on the list is methi, or fenugreek seeds, which is a tried-and-true treatment for hair loss. Iron, protein, and plant chemicals found in fenugreek seeds (methi) fortify hair follicles from the root. They also reduce dandruff and improve scalp circulation.

4. Brain Fog - Blueberries

If you have trouble focusing, blueberries might be the solution. Rich in anthocyanins, which are strong antioxidants, they improve blood flow to the brain, preserve neurons, and improve memory. They are, therefore, a natural treatment for concentration issues and brain fog.

5. Midnight Cravings - Roasted Foxnuts (Makhana)

One of the main causes of weight gain is late-night munching. Roasted foxnuts are a low-calorie, high-protein, and satisfying food, which prevents unhealthy bingeing by regulating blood sugar and preventing hunger.

6. Digestion Issues - Ginger

Ginger is a classic digestive aid that promotes the activity of digestive enzymes, lessens bloating, and accelerates stomach emptying. A tiny bit of ginger tea before meals can change your overall digestive process.

7. Excess Belly Fat - Apple Cider Vinegar

Lovneet explains that apple cider vinegar promotes intestinal health, lowers fat storage, and increases insulin sensitivity. It gradually helps reduce belly fat by improving intestinal health, curbing appetite, and improving metabolism when diluted in water and taken before meals.

Your body uses every symptom to indicate an imbalance. Sometimes the easiest solutions are just in your kitchen, rather than reaching for medicines. Consistently including these foods can promote natural healing and long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.