Nutritionist Shares Do's And Don'ts For People With Cough, Asthma & COPD

Cough and cold are common health issues that are frequently linked to respiratory conditions such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Certain dietary adjustments are necessary to lower it. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, one should include meals high in omega-3 fatty acids in their diet and stay away from foods that are too hot or cold in order to "wash away" the recurring cough in this monsoon season. Nmami Agarwal points out that our respiratory health can be greatly affected by the foods we eat, particularly their nutritional value and temperature.

Consuming extremely hot or cold foods, like chilled yoghurt or ice cream, can irritate the lining of the throat and exacerbate a chronic cough. Similarly, boiling hot soups or drinks can cause pain and irritate the throat, especially for people who already have asthma or COPD.

The nutritionist suggests avoiding foods with high or low temperatures and concentrating on anti-inflammatory ingredients, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, to better control such conditions. These good fats are very important for lung function and for lowering inflammation in the body.

"You should avoid extremes, you should not eat too hot, not too cold food. Like the ones that are in the fridge. If you want to eat them, you can eat them at room temperature," Nmami says in her recent Instagram video.

She further suggests in the caption not to consume anything with a high or low temperature, such as curd or anything from the refrigerator, or scalding hot tea and coffee that appear comforting.

"Extreme temperatures hurt our immunity and worsen coughs," Nmami says.

Speaking about the things to include in the diet, Nmami says, "The other thing that you should avoid is Omega-3 rich foods like flak seaweed or fish."

Add omega-fatty acids, rich in antioxidants that combat free radicals like diary, flax seeds, walnuts, fish oil, and salmon, Nmami adds.

In conclusion, respiratory health can be supported by consuming foods that are anti-inflammatory and high in omega-3 fatty acids and avoiding foods that are too hot or cold. Such adjustments can aid in the better management of cough and associated disorders when combined with medical advice and a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.