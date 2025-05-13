Nutritionist Shares 5 Water-Rich Foods That Hydrate Your Body From Within

Staying hydrated isn't only about chugging glasses of water -- your plate can help too. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has highlighted five delicious foods that are packed with water and offer more than just hydration. These tasty picks not only quench your thirst but also come loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making them a smart and refreshing way to boost your overall health. So, if you're looking to eat your way to better hydration, these foods might be the perfect addition to your daily diet.

“These natural summer staples help cool you down, restore minerals, and support better digestion, skin, and energy,” Ms Batra said in her recent Instagram post.

1. Cucumber

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has listed cucumber as her number one choice which contains over 96 per cent water. Cucumber “soothes inflammation, supports skin health, and refreshes the body,” she said.

2. Bael

Wood apple or bael is a summer fruit which comes second on the list of water-rich foods. According to Ms Batra, wood apple is a classic cooling fruit that promotes better digestion and is ideal for summertime hydration.

3. Watermelon

Lovneet Batra included watermelon on her list, which contains 90 per cent water. They are “juicy, sweet, loaded with antioxidants that support heart health,” she added.

4. Tender coconut water

Considered as “nature's own electrolyte drink,” tender coconut contains 95 per cent water which helps you stay super hydrated during summer. It “rehydrates and replenishes minerals lost through sweat,” according to Lovneet Batra.

5. Muskmelon

Muskmelon contains 95 per cent water, which “hydrates while boosting metabolism and nourishing the immune system,” said Lovneet Batra.

Earlier, nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommended incorporating these seven water-rich foods into your diet:

Coconut Water – High in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium; helps restore fluids. Onion – Contains water and immunity-boosting sulfur compounds. Watermelon – Full of water, vitamins A & C, and antioxidants. Mint – Hydrating, soothing for digestion, and a natural detoxifier. Tomato – Rich in water, lycopene (an antioxidant), and Vitamin C. Curd – Contains probiotics, electrolytes, and supports gut health. Cucumber – High water content, low in calories, and contains Vitamin K.

Add these foods to your diet to stay hydrated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.