Nutrition: 7 Water-Rich Foods To Keep You Hydrated Through The Summer

There is no question that water is necessary for the efficient operation of every system in our body. Water is critical to the body's ability to execute a number of tasks, including controlling body temperature, removing dangerous pollutants, delivering vital nutrients and oxygen to cells, and maintaining a moist environment for healthy body tissues and joints.

Eating fruits and vegetables that hydrate your body, especially those with high water content, is an efficient strategy to assist your body to absorb enough water. Eating fruits and vegetables with high water content is crucial to meeting your body's nutritional needs. These fruits and vegetables can give your body the fluids it needs to stay hydrated and fed. Fruits with a high water content can also be used to make smoothies, drinks, or nutritious snacks.

Through her Instagram account, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares water-rich foods you can add to your summer diet to stay hydrated. She writes, “As the summer season peaks with temperature rocketing every day, it is pivotal to stay hydrated and healthy.”

“Dehydration can contribute to loss of energy, sluggishness, headaches, skin issues, muscle cramps, nausea, low blood pressure, and rapid heart rate. While prolonged dehydration can lead to more severe issues like organ failure. Hence, it is essential to consume plenty of water and have wholesome natural foods that are loaded with water. While drinking water is important, you can consume a significant amount of water by including a variety of water-rich fruits, vegetables, and dairy products in your diet. ” She continues.

Add these 7 foods to your summer diet to stay hydrated:

1. Coconut water

Coconut water is rich in electrolytes, especially potassium, and magnesium, which are essential for hydration. It also contains natural sugars and minerals which help replenish lost fluids from the body.

2. Onion

Onion contains a high amount of water which helps to keep the body hydrated. It also contains sulfur compounds that stimulate the immune system, making it a great choice for boosting immunity during the winter months.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon is rich in water and electrolytes, making it a great source of hydration. It is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins like Vitamin A and C which can help boost the immune system.

4. Mint

Mint is a great source of hydration as it contains water and can also help to soothe an upset stomach. It is also a natural diuretic that can help to flush out toxins from the body.

5. Tomato

Tomato is rich in water and contains high levels of lycopene, an antioxidant that can help protect the body against free radical damage. It also contains Vitamin C which can help to boost the immune system.

6. Curd

Curd contains probiotics which can help to maintain a healthy gut and promote digestion. It is also a great source of hydration and contains electrolytes like potassium which can help to restore the body's fluid balance.

7. Cucumber

Cucumber is rich in water and contains vitamin K which can help improve bone health. It is also low in calories and contains natural sugars, making it a great snack option for those looking to maintain a healthy weight.

She ends by saying, “As long as you're eating plenty of water-rich foods and drinking water when you feel thirsty, you won't have a problem staying hydrated.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.