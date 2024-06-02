Hydrate Naturally: Nutritionist Explores 10 Foods That Combat Dehydration

Hydration is important throughout the year (Photo Credit: iStock)

Dehydration isn't just a seasonal phenomenon. You lose water through respiration, sweat, urine, and normal metabolic processes. Also, our offices and homes are heated, which dries out the body. In addition, the thirst drive decreases in winter. Water is the essence of life, vital for the body's proper functioning. Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an imbalance that can cause various health issues. While drinking water is crucial, certain foods can also contribute significantly to hydration. Let's delve into a variety of foods that can help combat dehydration and keep you refreshed and revitalized.

Other than fluids, nature provides water in all vegetables, fruits and certain foods, eating which can also bring immense health benefits. Let's take you through.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 10 Nutritionist-Approved Foods To Hydrate You Naturally:

1. Cucumber:

Cucumber contains almost 96% water. It has the highest water content among all the fruits and vegetables available. Adding it to your salad or a midday snack will help with hydration.

2. Lettuce:

Iceberg and romaine lettuce contain 96% to 95% moisture. They are also good folate, vitamin K, vitamin C and fibre sources.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Radish:

Also called mooli in Hindi, it adds a whopping 95% moisture. As a winter vegetable, it adds crunch and flavour. Radish can be used as chapati stuffing, as a salad and even cooked in the form of a vegetable. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, fibre, and calcium, and if you add the leaves then folate too.

4. Zucchini and Ghiya:

With almost 94% moisture make for a good grill or cooked veggies. Giya adds Vitamin C and is very low in calories. Zucchini is rich in multiple antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin

5. Gobhis:

Cabbage and cauliflower add 92% moisture. These yummy winter vegetables are versatile to use. Both are rich in vitamin C and cruciferous vegetables are known for compounds that are potent antioxidants that reduce chronic inflammation. These vegetables contain several carotenoids (beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin); vitamins C, E, and K; folate; and minerals which play a role in cancer prevention.

6. Spinach:

It has 92% moisture and is a source of iron, vitamin C, folate, and calcium. Fibre is also a nutrient added to spinach. It is known to reduce oxidative stress, help prevent cancer, and reduce blood pressure levels. It contains antioxidants like Lutein, Kaempferol, Nitrates, Quercetin, and Zeaxanthin.

7. Tomato:

It contains 94% moisture and is an essential ingredient in Indian cooking. It adds taste, and texture to our gravies. Tomatoes are a rich source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and a potent antioxidant lycopene.

8. Strawberry:

It contains 92% moisture. These low-calorie sweet fruit is a treasure trove of Vitamins, and fibre, and is loaded with antioxidant compounds called polyphenols. In addition, it is loaded with vitamin C. It contains minerals like manganese and potassium.

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Peaches:

The fruit contains 85% moisture. It is a source of vitamins C and A, both of which are strong antioxidants and protect against inflammation and oxidative stress. They add fibre, have an interesting texture and are very versatile in the food world.

10. Yogurt:

Dahi contains 88% moisture. Winters cause sluggish digestion. Yogurt adds probiotics to support gut health. In addition the protein, calcium adds essential nutrients for bone and muscle health.

Staying properly hydrated is essential for overall health and well-being. Dehydration decreases efficiency, makes the brain sluggish, and seeps energy. While drinking water is crucial, incorporating hydrating foods into your diet can also play a significant role in maintaining optimal hydration levels. Make these hydrating foods a part of your daily intake to support your body's hydration needs naturally.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.