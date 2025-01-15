Nutritionist Shares 5 Easy Ways To Manage Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic lifestyle disease that has become increasingly common today. However, there are easy ways to manage it effectively. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains that Type 2 diabetes “requires a lot more correction than just your diet.” She has dropped a video on Instagram to explain how to manage the disease. Anjali's caption reads, “Managing type 2 diabetes isn't just about controlling sugar levels; it's about nurturing your body holistically. From high-fibre, low-GI foods like whole grains and lentils to prioritizing regular exercise, proper hydration, and restful sleep—every small step counts.”

In the video, the nutritionist explains several ways to manage Type 2 diabetes:

1. Managing stress levels

“You need to manage your stress levels because that raises cortisol and cortisol will raise your blood sugar,” Anjali Mukerjee says.

2. Physical exercise

Regular exercise is essential, as it aids in the glucose pathway, which helps regulate fasting blood sugar levels.

3. Hydration

Proper hydration facilitates the smooth passage of consumed nutrients through the body.

4. Proper sleep

Anjali advises, “Sleep for at least 8 hours,” as it's crucial for the body's repair process and also helps manage blood sugar levels.

5. Proper diet

The nutritionist recommends foods that are high in fibre but have a low glycemic index to support healthy blood sugar management.

Anjali Mukerjee advises eating foods like whole grains. "Like you can have oats, you can have barley, you can have lentils, all dals, pulses, they are very low in glycemic index," she states. The nutritionist adds, "You can have low GI fruits like pomegranates, apples, peaches, cherries, and plums. These kinds of fruits are good."

According to Anjali Mukerjee, you can consume all types of vegetables except root vegetables, which are slightly high in starch. Talking about protein-rich foods, she adds, "You could have protein as in tofu, paneer, sprouts."

Other recommended foods include yoghurt, milk (if you can tolerate it) and good fats like avocado, along with all nuts and seeds. "So if you create your eating plan from these foods, that will go a long way in helping you to manage your type 2 diabetes," she concludes.

The video comes with a disclaimer that reads, “This video is for informational purposes only. Always consult with your healthcare provider before making any dietary or lifestyle changes.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.