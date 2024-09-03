Nutritionist Says You Might Be Eating Way Too Much Salt: Here's How To Tell

Ms. Mukerjee highlights thatwhileour potassium intake has decreased over the years

Salt is a key ingredient in every kitchen. It adds flavour to dishes and makes them delicious. However, excessive salt consumption can lead to various health issues. So, how much salt is too much? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee addresses this in a video shared on Instagram, where she explains the right amount of salt intake. She says, "Let us dive into the delicious topic called salt, and how much of that do you need in a day?" Ms. Mukerjee highlights that while our potassium intake has decreased over the years and sodium consumption has increased. She points out that sodium is commonly found in salty snacks, farsan, soups, chutneys, pickles and salad dressings, leading to higher sodium intake.

Anjali Mukerjee guides us with how much salt should be consumed. She says, "Every adult needs about 2,300 milligrams of sodium in a day, which means a teaspoon of sodium chloride, which is salt.” The nutritionist further shifts her focus to potassium and guides how it is present in fruits and vegetables. She adds, “And every individual needs 3,800 milligrams of potassium in a day, which you will get from 400 grams of vegetables and about 100 grams of fruits. So if you consume this much of fruits and vegetables in a day, you have adequate potassium in the day.” Towards the end, she highlights, “So the balance of sodium and potassium is very important.”

The caption read, "Last month, I shared #6Daysof6Salts Series, and your questions poured in! One common question was, “How much salt should we consume daily and why?” Today's video answers that."

Look at her post:

Here's how you can reduce your salt intake

1. Packaged food items often taste better due to excessive amounts of salt, which can be harmful to our health. To avoid this, steer clear of processed food meals and opt for snacks like fruits, nuts and seeds instead.

2. Pickles can enhance the flavour of your food, but it is important to consume them in moderation. Spicy pickles are high in trans fat and sodium, which can be detrimental to your health.

3. Herbs are a great alternative to salt for seasoning your food. Their anti-inflammatory properties help boost immunity and prevent hypertension, making them an ideal choice for dressing your meals.

Follow these tips if you wish to reduce your salt intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.