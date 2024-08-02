Nutritionist Reveals Honey, Jaggery, Coconut Sugar Are No Better Than White Sugar

"When we talk about sugar, it mainly depends on how much you eat rather than what you eat." Joshi

Are you tired of being told to substitute white sugar with supposedly healthier options like honey, jaggery and coconut sugar? Think again! Nutritionist Sonakshi Joshi has shattered this myth, declaring that “all of these options are pretty much the same.” According to Ms Joshi, regardless of the type of sugar, it breaks down to glucose in the body, triggering a similar insulin response. This means that consuming jaggery or honey won't spare your insulin levels, while refined sugar won't necessarily cause a drastic spike. The Nutritionist, in a video posted to her Instagram, explains that these sugar alternatives have a comparable glycemic index and are essentially “anti-calories.”

So, what is a better option? Dates, suggests Ms Joshi, but beware - they are high in calories and fibre, so moderation is key. The main takeaway from this is that sugar is sugar, and moderation is the mantra. All sugar alternatives break down to glucose, triggering a similar insulin response, and have a comparable glycemic index to refined sugar. Sonakshi Joshi advises being mindful and aware of your sugar intake, regardless of the type. “Stay fit, stay healthy,” she says, and don't fall for the sugar substitute myth.

The Nutritionist says, “When we talk about sugar, it mainly depends on how much you eat rather than what you eat. Nothing stands tall on the pedestal, it's all the same when we talk about calories or glycemic index.”

Her caption read, “Be mindful of the quantity of sugar, avoid eating heavily processed foods. Reduce the amount of sugar in your chai or beverages. Eat whole foods instead of packed/ junk on most days. Stay physically active and strive for a balanced lifestyle.”

A few weeks ago, Sonakshi Joshi shared with us a gluten-free Jowar porridge without using refined sugar.

This recipe aligns with her mantra for a balanced lifestyle, replacing refined sugar with natural sweeteners like honey. To make this nutritious porridge, start by heating 1/2 tablespoon of ghee in a pan, then add 3 tablespoons of Jowar flour, 1 tablespoon of flaxseed powder, and 1 tablespoon of desiccated coconut. Gradually add 1/2 glass of water or milk of your choice, whisking continuously to avoid lumps. Add diced apple and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder for extra flavour and nutrition. Finally, sweeten with honey to taste.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.