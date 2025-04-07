Nutritionist Reveals Her Simple Yet Effective Mantra For Overall Well-Being

In today's fast-paced world, what we tend to neglect the most is our emotional and mental well-being. However, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, it is the most important factor for a person's overall health. On Instagram, she dropped a video explaining what should be most crucial for a healthy and balanced life - it's none other than prioritising ourselves over anything else. In the shared clip, she says, “Prioritising your mental health, emotional health is very very important for productivity, for leading a good quality of life and for your physical health.” Anjali further mentions in the caption, “It's time to prioritize YOU—mind and body.”



Anjali Mukerjee clarifies, “Firstly, you cannot be healthy at any level if you're not healthy at every level,” adding, “Health is a state of balance. It is a state that reflects physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social well-being.”



According to Anjali, if you have any kind of emotional problems or mental issues like stress, anxiety, panic attacks, or depression, you need to go to a therapist or to a psychiatrist and communicate your problem.



With that being said, she mentions, “You need to find solutions. This single thing will help you a lot.” The major areas, according to the nutritionist, where communication can help in the overall well-being of the person are - quality of life and productivity.



She further states, “Of course, it goes without saying that if you eat right,” clarifying that communication itself can't be the entire solution for improving mental and emotional health. Instead, one has to eat and follow a number of steps in daily life, which are as follows -



1. Eat adequate protein

2. Eat adequate good fats

3. Sleep adequately for eight hours every night

4. Exercise regularly

5. Take your supplements



On a concluding note, she explains, “All these things will help you to create the right neurotransmitters in your body. A good state of mind does impact your physical health.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.