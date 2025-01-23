Nutritionist Recommends Three Wellness Habits For A Healthy Life

Practising wellness and maintaining a nutritious diet are the cornerstones of leading a healthy life. Prioritising sleep, exercising regularly and limiting screen time are essential well-being habits to incorporate into your routine. Similarly, a balanced diet rich in greens, whole grains and protein is crucial for your body to function optimally. Together, these habits boost your energy, strengthen your immunity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. If you are seeking wellness advice, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared three invaluable tips for healthy living in a video posted on her Instagram.

Anjali Mukerjee encourages her followers to adopt healthy well-being habits, starting with “prioritising protein in every meal.” She explains, “It is not just about building strength but supporting immunity and repair.” Her second recommendation is to commit to walking daily for at least an hour, describing it as “one of the simplest ways to keep your joints happy, metabolism active and weight balanced.”

Additionally, the nutritionist emphasises the importance of staying hydrated. She mentions that drinking sufficient water not only benefits your skin but also helps prevent constipation, among other health benefits.

To conclude, Anjali Mukerjee writes in her caption, “Remember, wellness isn't about perfection; it's about progress.”

Previously, Anjali Mukerjee shared a video on Instagram offering valuable insights about the “key to longevity and good health.” She emphasized that the key lies in “eating a nourishing, balanced diet sparingly, focus on fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, good fats, and quality proteins in moderation to support your health and slow the ageing process.” According to her, consuming a few calories can “retard the ageing process” and “sometimes, less truly is more.”

The nutritionist shared some foods that must be avoided. She said, “Foods like gluten, as in too many chapatis, too much rice, too much non-veg, alcohol, and smoking cause inflammation of the gut lining. This inflammation eventually leads to Leaky Gut Syndrome, Dysbiosis, and precipitates the ageing process.”

So what are you waiting for? Follow these tips by Anjali Mukerjee and live your dream life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.