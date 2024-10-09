Nutritionist Recommended Foods To Avoid And Eat While Intermittent Fasting

Anjali Mukerjee urges those following intermittent fasting to "create a plan"

Intermittent fasting (IF) has become a popular health and fitness trend nowadays. It is a form of eating pattern that spans between periods of eating and fasting. There are a few methods to practice intermittent fasting. One where you have to keep a 16-hour fast followed by an 8-hour eating window. Some people observe a fast for 24 hours twice a week. But, while intermittent fasting can have several health benefits if you do not pay attention to eating the right kind of food then you might not reap its benefits. But fret not as nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's new video on her Instagram feed highlights what diet to follow when following intermittent fasting.

“Are you making the most of your intermittent fasting? In this video, I share the foods to avoid and what you should be eating for optimal results. This video is a must-watch if your goal is to detoxify through intermittent fasting,” reads her caption.

Reasons why people practice intermittent fasting

According to Anjali Mukerjee, “Intermittent fasting is done because you either want to lose weight or you want to control your blood sugar”. It also helps in detoxification and has several anti-ageing effects, she claimed.

Foods to avoid

Anjali Mukerjee suggests avoiding “oily and fried food, sugary desserts, bread, pasta, pizzas and processed food”. The nutritionist also forbids the consumption of alcohol and smoking cigarettes. “With intermittent fasting, you are trying to improve your digestion. So by adding these foods you are not going to improve your digestion,” she says.

Food to eat

The main goal of intermittent fasting “is not to be hungry because you have to fast for 8 hours a day and 16 hours at night. It is the 8 and 16 routine. So you want to stay full.” Anjali Mukerjee urges those following intermittent fasting to “create a plan” which is “ rich in protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates.”

She adds, “You can eat a lot of sprouts, whole pulses and whole grains like jowar, bajri, nachini. You can have nuts and seeds, vegetables and fruits.” These foods have “very powerful detoxifying” and cleansing effects on the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.