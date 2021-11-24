Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Suggests One Solution For Both Constipation And Diarrhoea

Pooja Makhija: Same solution to both constipation and diarrhea

Did you ever know that both constipation and diarrhoea can have the same solution? It may sound impossible but nutritional hacks suggest that this is possible. All we need to do is to grab a fresh apple. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija brought to us yet another simple solution concerning health problems. According to her, an apple can solve the condition of diarrhoea and can also treat constipation. This is because apples contain two types of fibres that can help treat these health issues: soluble and insoluble fibre. If you were ever confused about whether to eat or avoid apples during constipation, here is the answer for you.

In an Instagram post, Pooja Makhija said that apples consist of 64% insoluble fibre and 36% soluble fibre. These two kinds of fibre are distributed unequally in the fruit. While the pulp mostly contains soluble fibres, the skin of an apple is rich in insoluble fibre.

The nutritionist added, "Soluble (fibre) is what forms a gel-like consistency in your stools and therefore slows down the digestion." The flesh or pulp of the fruit plays a major role in this regard. Therefore, if you are suffering from diarrhoea, apple pulp, without the skin, will help heal the condition.

Apple skins contain insoluble fibre, which "increases the bulk of the stools." Hence, it helps the quick passage of stools through the intestines. In this way, eating apple skin helps relieve constipation.

Here is the video:

Pooja Makhija often shares nutritional hacks with her followers. Earlier, she shared the differences between olive oil and coconut oil. While both are good, they should be taken in limited quantities. Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fats whereas coconut oil is richer in saturated fats. What you choose depends on what you want from the oil.

Pooja Makhija's tips help people lead a healthier and holistic life. She also dealt with teenage health problems like acne in one of her videos. She suggested that teenage acne can be solved by limiting the intake of vitamin D and lactose-rich food. Increasing protein intake and physical movement can also help reduce acne.