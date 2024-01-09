Nutritionist Explains Why Milk Products Cause Bloating & How To Identify It

Consuming large amounts of milk or milk products in one sitting can increase the likelihood of bloating

Milk and milk products can cause bloating in some individuals, especially those who are lactose intolerant or have a sensitivity to dairy products. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains how consuming milk and milk products cause bloating and gas.

Take a look at nutritionist Mukerjee's post:

Here are 8 quick preventive tips to avoid bloating from milk and milk products:

If you frequently experience bloating after consuming milk or milk products, consider limiting or eliminating them from your diet.

Opt for lactose-free milk or milk alternatives like almond milk, soy milk, or oat milk. These options are often easier to digest and may cause less bloating.

Fermented dairy products such as yogurt, kefir, and some cheeses contain lower levels of lactose and may be better tolerated. These products also contain probiotics that can aid digestion.

If you are lactose intolerant, taking lactase supplements before consuming dairy products can help break down lactose and minimise bloating.

If you're not severely lactose intolerant, slowly introducing small amounts of milk or dairy products into your diet can help your body adjust and reduce bloating.

Consuming large amounts of milk or milk products in one sitting can increase the likelihood of bloating. Moderating your portion sizes may help prevent bloating.

Be aware that lactose can be present in various foods and beverages, such as baked goods, processed snacks, and even medications. Checking ingredient labels and avoiding these sources can help reduce overall lactose intake.

If you experience persistent bloating or have concerns about lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivity, it's best to consult a healthcare professional who can provide accurate diagnosis and personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.