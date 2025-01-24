Nutritionist Busts Misconception About Cellulite, Shares What Can Help

If you notice dimples around your arms, thighs, or butt in the mirror, it's not something to worry about. It might be cellulite which is a perfectly natural skin condition that can occur anywhere on your body. Nevertheless, it makes sense if you're looking for a way to get rid of it. Unfortunately, doing it might be a little challenging. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares her two cents on cellulite and how one can get rid of it.

Busting some misconceptions about cellulite, Nmami wrote, "You've likely seen countless claims about how to “banish” cellulite with special diets or supplements. But here's the truth: Cellulite is NOT caused by a lack of collagen, antioxidants, or fiber. It's a completely normal physiological occurrence."

Explaining what is cellulite, she added, "Cellulite is that dimpled appearance on your skin, often seen on thighs, buttocks, and abdomen. It happens when fat deposits push against the connective tissue beneath your skin, creating those dimples."

Nmami shared that while good nutrition can help in treating cellulite, it alone won't make it disappear.

Nutritionist Nmami shared three tips to get rid of cellulite:

1. Exercise: Cardio and strength training improve circulation and build muscle.

2. Lifestyle: Dry brushing and lymphatic massage can improve skin tone.

3. Professional Treatments: Options like laser therapy and dermal fillers may provide temporary improvement.

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared how you can stay active during the winter months by focusing on warm, nutrient-dense foods. She suggested adding these food items to your daily diet.

1. Hot soups - Soups are rich in protein and fibre. They help you maintain energy levels while stabilizing your metabolism.

2. Nuts and seeds - These provide healthy fats and essential nutrients, supporting metabolic processes

3. Warm tea and soup - Not only do these warm beverages offer comfort on cold days, but they also improve blood circulation in your body.

4. Ginger and cinnamon - Packed with antioxidants and minerals, these spices help combat seasonal allergies like colds, congestion, sore throats and poor digestion.

"These simple dietary changes can help you stay energized, focused, and healthier throughout the winter season," concludes nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.