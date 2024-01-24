Nutritionist Busts 3 Common Myths About Green Tea That You Should Stop Believing

Green tea is is high in antioxidants

Are you sipping green tea for weight loss? Or do you believe that green tea is caffeine-free and healthier than regular tea or coffee? If yes, you are not alone. Green tea is a popular beverage that can offer you many health benefits. It is commonly believed that green tea can help you shed kilos like magic. Many also end up consuming it in excess for quick results. However, any single drink cannot guarantee weight loss. In this article, let's bust more such myths about green tea.

Myth about green tea

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared top 3 misconceptions about green tea. "While green tea is celebrated for its health benefits, it's essential to acknowledge that no single beverage holds a monopoly on nutritional superiority," she wrote in the caption of the video. Take a look at the common myths below.

1. More is better

Many sip multiple cups of green tea throughout the day for weight loss. The nutritionist mentioned that excess consumption of green tea could disturb stomach acid levels and cause acidity.

According to studies and experts, one should not consume more than 4 cups of green tea in a day.

2. It is caffeine-free

It is commonly believed that green tea has less or no caffeine than regular tea and coffee. The expert busts this myth and mentions that green tea contains caffeine which when had in large quantities can cause acidity.

3. It can help with weight loss

By now, you must be aware that green tea cannot help you shed kilos overnight.

"It does not burn fat. It does not cause weight loss. It is a drink like another drink and while it certainly has benefits," Nmami mentioned.

"Green tea's special status stems from its rich antioxidant content, particularly catechins. However, other teas and beverages, like black or herbal teas, also offer unique health perks," she mentioned in the caption of the video.

She further shared a few concoctions that are rich in antioxidants and you can have these any time:

Cinnamon and fennel

Tulsi-ginger tea

Turmeric and black pepper tea

However, green tea has a range of possible health benefits. High antioxidant content can help prevent cellular damage and support your overall health. It can also help boost overall heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.