National Nutrition Week 2022: Constantly Feeling Fatigued Or Sleepy?

National Nutrition Week 2022: Lack of proper sleep can lead to prolonged fatigue

From September 1-7, India celebrates National Nutrition Week to promote a healthy lifestyle and nourishment. The week encourages healthy and adaptive eating patterns for a healthy lifestyle. A healthy body supports a healthy mind, thus we must eat sufficient proteins and vitamins. Growth and health require proper nutrition.

Carbohydrates, fibers, lipids, proteins, minerals, proteins, vitamins, and water are crucial for immune system health. In honor of World Nutrition Week, let's examine the root causes of chronic fatigue. Your doctor can do tests to identify nutritional deficiencies and recommend a course of treatment. The most common causes of excessive sleepiness and the treatment options for them vary greatly depending on the cause.

1. Dietary Imbalances

While the expression "you are what you eat" may be overused, it nonetheless captures the importance of good nutrition in maintaining good health by supplying the body with fuel. Although many are aware that diet is linked to issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart health, few realize that it can also cause sleepiness and fatigue

A balanced diet, high in vegetables and fruits can help you get enough of the vitamins and minerals you need to maintain a healthy weight and quality of life. There is mounting evidence that healthy nutrient intake is crucial for restful sleep. Lack of calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, and vitamins A, C, D, E, and K has been linked to sleep problems.

Meals high in carbohydrates with high glycemic indexes can also have a negative impact on one's energy levels and quality of sleep. It's well known that eating a lot of carbohydrates canmake you feel tired and sleepy.

Feeding on small, frequent meals has been shown to have a miraculous effect on fatigue.

Food Items To Reduce Fatigue And Sleepiness:

• Milk and milk products: milk, cheese, curd, yogurt, etc.

• Fruits: Citrus fruit like orange, guavas, kiwis, papaya, and strawberries.

• Vegetables: broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, capsicum, carrot, tomatoes, etc

• Eggs and Lean meat like fish and chicken.

• All kinds of pulses and grains.

2. Inadequate Hydration

Hydration helps preserve energy. Biochemical activities in your body cause daily water loss that must be restored. Dehydration can cause fatigue and reduce exercise endurance. Consuming sufficient liquids in order to keep a healthy level of hydration is essential.

3. Overweight Or Obesity

A healthy weight is important for overall health. Obesity raises the incidence of obstructive sleep apnea, which causes daytime weariness. Obesity is associated with daytime sleepiness regardless of sleep apnea, suggesting it alters the sleep cycle. A healthy weight may support good sleep and energy levels, while quality sleep may prevent weight gain and minimise lethargy.

4. Poor Sleep

Your body releases growth hormones and repairs and regenerates cells during sleep. After a good night's sleep, most people feel refreshed, alert, and energized. One common cause of exhaustion is not getting enough good quality sleep. Insomnia can be brought on by a number of factors, including stress, health problems, and unpleasant sleeping conditions. If you're experiencing insomnia, consult your

doctor for advice.

5. Medication Side Effects

Drowsiness is an adverse effect of some drugs. The following medications

frequently cause extreme sleepiness:

Some drugs are used to treat high blood pressure.

• Antidepressants

• Medicines for nausea, vomiting, and nasal congestion

• Medications for anxiety

If you think your prescription medication is making you sleepy, talk with your

doctor before you stop.

6. Aging

The study found that middle-aged adults experience a reduction in sleep

quality. Although they spend the most time in bed, older adults have the worst

sleep. If altering your lifestyle alone is insufficient, speak with your doctor. The

use of sleep medications that they can prescribe may enhance the quality of

your sleep.

Although it's acceptable to occasionally feel tired, being overly fatigued on a

regular basis is not.

Medical disorders, nutritional inadequacies, sleep disruptions, excessive coffee

consumption and persistent stress are only a few of the many causes of

persistent weariness.

Talking to your doctor can help you determine the source of your weariness if

you're experiencing it for no apparent reason.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.