Nutrition: 7 Nutrients Young Women Need, According To A Nutritionist

Certain foods can help boost women's health

Your future health depends on the decisions you make at meals. Stocking your plate with nutrient-dense foods will keep your body healthy and lower your risk of developing age-related health problems. Between their late teens and early 50s, women should pay extra attention to their diets for a number of reasons.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra draws our attention toward the importance of certain nutrients in women's bodies. She writes, “When it comes to women's health, the significance of having those nutrients increases manifold. Knowing which nutrients are key, and how much, can help women feel their best throughout each decade of life.”

7 nutrients every woman needs to eat regularly, as per the expert:

1. ﻿﻿Folate

Essential for heart health, nerve functions, muscle health, energy production, digestion, blood health, appetite regulation, eye health, and skin health. Crucial for lowering the risk of birth defects of the brain and spinal cord, in the baby during pregnancy. Rich sources: Broccoli, chickpeas, green leafy vegetables

2. ﻿﻿Iron

Essential for various body functions, including hormonal balance, and helps transport oxygen to body tissues. Pair it with vitamin C rich foods for better absorption. Rich sources: amaranth, raisins, lentils, soybeans, sesame seeds

3. Calcium

Essential for healthy bones, teeth, muscle function, blood vessel contraction and dilation, nerve transmission, and hormonal balance. Rich sources: Ragi, paneer, amaranth, bathua leaves, sesame seeds

4. Vitamin D

Vitamin D works more like a hormone in your body. When it is converted into its most biologically active form calciferol by the liver and kidneys, it helps the intestines absorb more calcium from food. Rich source: The easiest source of vitamin D is sunshine. Other source, egg yolk, mushrooms

5. Vitamin E

Acts as an antioxidant and helps with immunity, hormonal balance, and inflammation regulation. Rich sources: Bajra, cowpea, mango, coconut, flaxseeds, walnuts

6. Magnesium

Helps in the action of various enzymes involved in protein synthesis, blood pressure regulation, blood sugar control, and nerve and muscle function. Rich sources: Banana, avocado, green leafy vegetables, fig, jowar

7. Omega-3 fatty acids

Components of the cell structure that help maintain healthy functioning of the heart, blood vessels, brain, eyes, lungs, and hormones. Rich sources: Ghee, avocado, olive oil, walnuts, chia seeds

