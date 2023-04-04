Nutrition: 5 Reasons Why You Should Consume Jal Jeera In Summers & How To Make It

Jaljeera is a popular summertime drink i.e. nutritious and refreshing

Jal Jeera is a popular Indian drink that is traditionally consumed during the summertime. It is made from a combination of cumin, coriander, mint, tamarind, and other spices blended with water, lemon juice, and sugar. Jal Jeera's cooling and soothing effect is attributed to its blend of spices, which stimulates digestion and helps in reducing inflammation. It also has natural cooling properties that help in reducing body heat and keep the body hydrated, making it ideal for the hot and humid summer months.

Jal Jeera has several health benefits that make it an ideal beverage for summer. For instance, it aids in digestion and can soothe abdominal discomfort and bloating. It is also a great source of antioxidants, which can help to soothe inflammation and can contribute to overall good health. Additionally, jal jeera aids in improving the immune system, providing energy, and reducing body heat, helping to combat the effects of heat stroke and dehydration.

Through her Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares reasons why jal jeera might be a great addition to your diet and also how to make it! She writes, “Jal jeera is a refreshing drink that balances the sour, salty, and sweet perfectly in a glass. It is our very own formula to support poor digestion during summers.”

Here are 5 benefits of consuming jaggery, as per the nutritionist:

Jeera's health benefits come with the active volatile oil cuminaldehyde, a phytochemical that promotes vitality. It is invaluable for digestion. From bloating to flatulence to acidity, it can put any digestive problem to rest and keeps you going. Rich in potent antioxidants, amchur powder stimulates digestive fire and helps to combat acidity. Loaded with fibre and phenolic compounds it regularises bowel movements. Mint leaves help to activate the salivary glands in the mouth which stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes and promotes the digestion process. Pink salt contains deepan (appetizing) and pachan (digestive) properties. These may help in solving digestive problems and prevent gas accumulation. Jaggery activates digestive enzymes. Its consumption improves digestion and helps in relieving acidity, bloating, and gas.

In conclusion, jal jeera is a refreshing and healthy beverage that offers several benefits to the body during the summer months. Its natural cooling properties, soothing effect on digestion, and numerous health benefits make it a must-have for summer.

