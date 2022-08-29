Noida Twin Towers Demolition: How Does It Affect Our Health? Here's Everything You Must Know

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Wear a mask outdoors to reduce contact with the residual debris

On Sunday i.e. 28-08-22, the Supertech twin skyscraper in Noida was demolished in less than 9 seconds. The buildings, Apex, and Ceyanne, twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, were destroyed in a deliberate explosion. In addition to reducing the towers to a pile of rubble, the explosion also produced a significant amount of smoke.

This incident has led to a significant spike in air pollution in and around Noida. This air pollution has further raised concerns of many regarding its impact on our health. In this article, we discuss whether or not debris can affect our health. In addition to this, we also list ways in which you can protect yourself and your family from this pollution.

Does the residual debris affect our health?

As this event took place deliberately to destroy the towers, many might assume the residual effects are safe. However, that is not the same. Experts have mentioned that the debris from the explosion can cause and even worsen pre-existing respiratory issues in people that might come in contact with it. These symptoms may worsen and become severe if prolonged contact continues. Hence, preventing immediate and long-term contact is necessary.

Should we be worried?

Many doctors suggest prolonged contact can affect our health significantly. Experts suggest people with more chronic respiratory disorders may be at a higher risk of getting affected by the demolition. Some of these conditions are Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, etc. You are encouraged to follow certain protocols to ensure the damage is reduced as much as possible.

Demolition may be even exposed one to different hazards. Some of these include silica dust and lead among others. “Silica can enter the body by breathing in silica dust. Exposure to silica dust can cause silicosis which damages your lungs, making it difficult to breathe and increasing your risk of lung infections. Lead-based materials are often salvaged during demolition operations. A number of materials contain lead, including pipe work, slates and flashing.” mentions Physician, Dr. Balamurugan.

What are the symptoms?

If you live near the area of implosion. There are certain symptoms that can help you navigate if you are being affected by air pollution. Here are some symptoms to look for or symptoms one might experience due to prolonged contact:

Headache

Phlegm

Allergies

Worsening of allergies

Worsening of asthma

Attacks

Irritation in the nose, eyes, and skin

Sore throat

Runny nose

Feelings of shortness of breath

Fever

Feeling body ache

Pain in the stomach

Nausea

How can we protect ourselves?

The debris from the explosion might take some time to settle, suggest experts. Hence, it is ideal to meanwhile ensure the safety of oneself and others around to lower the impact of the residual rubble.

Here are some protective measures that can help you protect yourself from the effects of the explosion:

Always wear face masks when leaving the house even if for a small period. Ensure you wear an N-95 mask or any other that provides proper protection from the debris.

Vacuum, sweep, and dust your home regularly to ensure no debris or dust homes for long periods.

Make sure to also wash bed covers, curtains, quilts, and other materials that may be more prone to observing dust and debris.

Wash your hands regularly to ensure your hands are clean from dust or even harmful micro-organisms that can further affect your health and weaken your respiratory system.

You are encouraged to use ACs, air purifiers, and other appliances that can help remove dust and debris from closed spaces. You are also encouraged to get these appliances cleaned more often.

Drinking ample water as hydration also improves our immunity and respiratory health.

Eat healthy foods that help you maintain good health of your body and also maintain and boost immunity.

Educating oneself on the demolition can help you better understand and further protect yourself. Make sure to follow these protective measures to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.