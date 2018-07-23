Nawaz Sharif On The Verge Of Kidney Failure: 7 Warning Signs Of Kidney Failure

Nawaz Sharif had been suffering from high urea nitrogen levels, on the verge of kidney failure

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif is reportedly 'on the verge of a kidney failure and urgently needs to be transferred to a hospital from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, suggests a medical board. Sharif had been suffering from high urea nitrogen levels, dehydration, excessive sweating and irregular heartbeats, suggests an Express Tribune report. The report suggests that jail hospital did not have facilities where Sharif could be given the intravenous fluid. Therefore, it is urgent to take him to the hospital else it could result in an emergency situation at night. The interim Pakistan government is yet to make a decision regarding the same. Sharif has been examined by a medical board inside the jail today and is being examined regularly; his reports turned out to be normal. When less than 10% of your kidney remains functional, it is known as kidney failure. Kidney failure usually takes place when excess of waste and fluids pile up inside the human body. It is a condition which does not show too many symptoms initially. But once the kidney stops working beyond the 10% mark, dialysis and transplant are the only options left. But before one reaches this stage, it is important to know that watching out for certain signs and symptoms can prove helpful.

Here's a list of 7 warning signs of kidney failure. Take note.

1. Pain in the legs

If you are experiencing pain because of kidney problems, it will occur on the back side of your legs and may even radiate up to your lower back. You might experience muscle tightness and that can cause a great deal of pain. It could either mean that you are suffering from kidney stones, kidney infection, or cysts in the kidneys and liver. These, if left untreated, can contribute to kidney failure.

2. Itching and rashes

Skin rashes are more of a vague symptom of a number of health issues. It does not necessarily mean kidney failure. However, if the rashes are itchy and do not go away with topical treatments, it could point towards the possibility of kidney problems. These rashes occur because of uric acid and waste buildup in the body.

3. Swelling in body parts

When your body starts retaining fluids, it points towards the fact that your kidneys are not working properly. Fluid retention in the body can result in swollen face, legs, ankles, hands and abdomen. Excess fluid in the body is filtered by the kidneys and removed in the form of urine. When the kidneys fail to filter this waste, fluids start accumulating in the tissues and result in swelling.

4. Changes in the urine

While watching out for kidney failure symptoms, it is important to watch out for changes in urine. Urine output has a lot to say about the health of your kidneys so focus on the colour and frequency of urination. If you are suffering from a kidney problem, these changes in the urine can be spotted.

Difficulty in urination

Pain in the lower back while trying to urinate

Foamy and bubbly appearance of urine

Waking up at night with an urgent need to urinate

Less frequent urination/ excessive urination

Dark urine/ lighter urine

Blood in the urine

5. Loss of bladder control

Bladder control problems should be taken into consideration. It is one of the most important kidney failure symptoms. Strangely frequent or infrequent visits to the loo do not point towards normally functioning kidneys.

6. Bad taste in the mouth

When your kidneys do function properly, they fail to remove the toxins (known as uremia) the way it is required. Due to this, toxins start accumulating and give you a strange taste in the mouth and bad breath. You might feel that food does not taste as good as it used to. It can decrease your appetite as well. This is one of the most underrated kidney failure symptoms.

7. Nausea and vomiting

When excess of uremia accumulates in your body, it can leave you feeling nauseated. These symptoms may not necessarily point towards kidney failure but it can be a warning sign for the same. This one is also one of the most underrated kidney failure symptoms.

