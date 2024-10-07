Navratri 2024: Follow These Tips To Successfully Fast During Navratri

Navratri 2024: Planning meals can prevent unhealthy food choices during fasting

Navratri is a major Hindu festival that spans nine nights, dedicated to worshiping the goddess Durga in her various forms. Fasting during Navratri is a common practice that carries both spiritual and physical significance. Spiritually, fasting is believed to purify the mind and body, helping devotees connect with the divine. It also symbolises self-discipline and devotion. Many people abstain from certain foods and follow a sattvic diet (pure and easily digestible foods), which is thought to cleanse the body and rejuvenate energy during this sacred period. Read on as we discuss simple tips you can follow to successfully fast during Navratri.

9 Tips to successfully fast during Navratri

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is essential during fasting to avoid dehydration and maintain energy levels. You can also include coconut water, herbal teas, and fresh fruit juices to ensure proper hydration throughout the day. Staying hydrated helps in flushing out toxins and keeping the body active.

2. Choose nutrient-dense foods

Opt for foods that are rich in essential nutrients like fruits, nuts, and seeds. Buckwheat, amaranth, and water chestnut flour are commonly used in Navratri dishes. These foods provide energy and keep you full for longer periods, ensuring you don't feel weak or tired during the fast.

3. Eat small, frequent meals

Instead of eating large meals, opt for smaller, more frequent portions throughout the day. This can help maintain energy levels and prevent overeating. Eating small portions of fruits, nuts, or yogurt every few hours will keep your metabolism steady and prevent fatigue.

4. Include fibre-rich foods

Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and pseudo-grains such as rajgira (amaranth) and sabudana (tapioca pearls) can help you feel full for longer and aid digestion. These foods provide sustained energy and prevent hunger pangs during fasting hours.

5. Avoid deep-fried and sugary foods

Although fried snacks and sweets may be tempting, it's best to avoid them as they can make you feel sluggish and bloated. Instead, choose lighter, healthier alternatives like baked dishes, fruit-based desserts, and roasted snacks to maintain your energy and well-being.

6. Incorporate protein-rich ingredients

Include sources of protein such as yogurt, cottage cheese (paneer), and nuts. Protein will help repair muscle tissue, boost energy, and keep hunger at bay. Consuming enough protein also ensures you feel more satisfied throughout the day.

7. Plan your meals ahead

Planning meals can prevent unhealthy food choices during fasting. Create a list of foods you can eat and prepare them in a way that's both nutritious and appealing. Prepping fruits, salads, or healthy snacks beforehand ensures you always have something healthy to eat when hunger strikes.

8. Use rock salt

During Navratri, regular table salt is avoided, and sendha namak (rock salt) is used instead. Rock salt is rich in minerals and is easier on digestion, making it a better choice for fasting meals. Be mindful of salt intake to avoid bloating or dehydration.

9. Get enough sleep

Fasting can sometimes lead to fatigue, so it's important to get enough rest. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night to allow your body to recover and rejuvenate. Proper sleep will help you stay energetic and focused throughout the fasting period.

By following these tips, you can make your Navratri fasting healthier, more fulfilling, and easier to sustain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.