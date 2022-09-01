National Nutrition Week: Why Is The Week Celebrated

The urban population mainly experiences obesity due to unhealthy lifestyle choices

National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1 to September 7 to highlight the importance of having a balanced nutrition diet. It also focuses on the importance of building an effective immune system. The body needs nutrition in order to grow and develop, physically as well as mentally. A number of events and seminars are organised across the globe to stress the importance of nutrition and how can a person bring a change to their lifestyle. In today's fast-paced world, most of us often tend to give less attention to our eating habits. And, the week reminds us to make the necessary tweaks.

History

The Integrated Health And Wellbeing Council institutionalised "Bharat Nutrition Week" in the year 2020. Basically, the main idea behind establishing this special week is to educate people about the importance of a nutrition-rich diet.

Significance

According to Global Hunger Health Index Report 2021, India ranked 101st among 116 countries. With a score of 27.5, India has a level of hunger that is serious.

On the other hand, India also has a large number of people who are obese. The urban population mainly experiences obesity due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, haphazard eating patterns, and usage of processed and refined food items.

A balanced diet loaded with fibre, proteins, minerals, and vitamins is highly recommended by nutritionists.

