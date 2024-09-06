National Nutrition Week 2024: These Foods Are Hindering Your Nutrient-Absorption

Soy-products contain a compound, which can interfere with the body's ability to absorb iodine

Certain foods can hinder nutrient absorption in our diet by containing compounds that bind to essential minerals and vitamins, making them less available for the body to use. To avoid these effects, it's important to consume a varied diet, balance foods that may inhibit absorption with those that enhance it (like pairing iron-rich foods with vitamin C), and use preparation methods like soaking, fermenting, or cooking to reduce the presence of anti-nutrient compounds. Read on as we share foods that might hinder your nutrient-absorption.

Foods that can hinder nutrient absorption

1. Coffee and tea

Both coffee and tea contain tannins, which are compounds that can bind to iron and reduce its absorption in the digestive tract. This is particularly problematic for non-heme iron (from plant sources), which is less easily absorbed by the body compared to heme iron from animal sources. Consuming coffee or tea immediately after a meal, especially one rich in iron, can reduce the body's ability to absorb this vital mineral, potentially leading to iron deficiency over time.

2. Spinach

While spinach is rich in iron, calcium, and other nutrients, it also contains high levels of oxalates. Oxalates are compounds that can bind with minerals like calcium and iron in the intestine, making them insoluble and, therefore, less absorbable by the body. Consuming large amounts of spinach without balancing it with other foods can hinder the absorption of these important nutrients.

3. Whole grains and legumes

Whole grains and legumes, such as beans and lentils, are high in phytates (phytic acid). Phytates can bind minerals like zinc, iron, and calcium, making them less bioavailable. While whole grains and legumes offer numerous health benefits, it's essential to soak, sprout, or ferment them before consumption to reduce the phytates content and enhance nutrient absorption.

4. Raw eggs

Raw eggs contain a protein called avidin, which binds to biotin (a B vitamin) in the digestive tract, preventing its absorption. This can lead to biotin deficiency if consumed frequently in raw form. Cooking eggs denatures avidin, making it inactive and allowing for better biotin absorption.

5. Soy products

Soybeans and soy-based products contain compounds called goitrogens, which can interfere with the body's ability to absorb iodine. Iodine is essential for proper thyroid function. Consuming large amounts of soy without adequate iodine intake can potentially affect thyroid health and hormone production, leading to an under-active thyroid.

6. Alcohol

Alcohol consumption can impair the absorption of various nutrients, including folate, vitamin B12, and zinc. It damages the lining of the stomach and intestines, reducing the body's ability to absorb nutrients effectively. Chronic alcohol use can also affect the liver, which plays a crucial role in metabolising and storing vitamins and minerals.

7. Dairy products

Calcium in dairy products can compete with the absorption of certain nutrients, such as iron. When consumed together, calcium and iron bind to each other, reducing the bioavailability of both. This is especially relevant for people who consume dairy with meals high in iron, such as red meat or leafy greens.

Balancing the consumption of these foods with other nutrient-rich options and employing proper preparation methods can help mitigate their effects on nutrient absorption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.