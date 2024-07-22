Nutrition Tips: 10 Foods Combinations That Boost Their Nutrient Absorption

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which are enhanced by black pepper

The way we consume foods can significantly boost their nutrient absorption, and certain foods, when eaten together, can enhance each other's nutrient uptake. Consuming these synergistic food combinations ensures that our bodies can fully utilise the nutrients present, leading to improved health outcomes such as better immune function, enhanced heart health, stronger bones, and reduced inflammation. Making positive changes in your diet and incorporating healthy food combinations can significantly improve your health. In this article, we share a list of food combinations that can help the absorption of nutrients in each other.

Here are 10 food combinations that enhance each other's nutrient absorption

1. Spinach and strawberries

Vitamin C in strawberries enhances the absorption of non-heme iron from spinach. This combination supports red blood cell production and boosts immunity while providing antioxidants and fibre. Though it may sound unconventional, these can be enjoyed thoroughly when added to a salad.

2. Tomatoes and olive oil

Healthy fats in olive oil increase the absorption of lycopene from tomatoes. Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that supports heart health and reduces cancer risk; olive oil provides monounsaturated fats that improve cholesterol levels.

3. Turmeric and black pepper

Piperine in black pepper increases the bioavailability of curcumin in turmeric. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which are enhanced by black pepper, promoting overall health and reducing inflammation.

4. Broccoli and mustard

Myrosinase in mustard enhances the formation of sulforaphane in broccoli. Sulforaphane is a potent antioxidant that supports detoxification, reduces inflammation, and may have anti-cancer properties.

5. Almonds and yogurt

The fat in almonds aids the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin D from yogurt. This combination supports bone health, provides probiotics for gut health, and offers a good source of protein and healthy fats.

6. Chickpeas and lemon juice

Vitamin C in lemon juice enhances the absorption of non-heme iron from chickpeas. This combination helps prevent anaemia, boosts the immune system, and provides fibre and protein for digestive health.

7. Salmon and kale

Healthy fats in salmon increase the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin K from kale. This combination supports heart health, bone health, and provides omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and support brain function.

8. Oatmeal and orange juice

Vitamin C in orange juice enhances the absorption of non-heme iron from oatmeal. This combination supports energy levels, heart health, and provides a good source of fibre for digestive health. Oatmeal and orange juice make for a great breakfast combo.

9. Avocado and tomatoes

Healthy fats in avocado increase the absorption of lycopene and other carotenoids from tomatoes. These when combined, provide antioxidants for heart health, support skin health, and offer healthy fats for overall well-being. Enjoy them on a whole wheat toast.

10. Garlic and fish

Compounds in garlic enhance the bioavailability of omega-3 fatty acids from fish. This combination supports heart health, reduces inflammation, and provides antimicrobial properties that boost the immune system.

These food combinations help ensure that your body can fully utilise the nutrients present in each food, leading to improved overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.