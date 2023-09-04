National Nutrition Week 2023: 6 Myths About Nutrition You Must Stay Aware Of

Believing myths and misinformation can lead to poor diet and nutrition

National Nutrition Week (NNW), which is observed annually from September 1–7, aims to increase public awareness of the value of nutrition. Adequate nutrition is the foundation that determines a person's overall well-being because it aids in maintaining health and promoting appropriate growth and development.

We can utilise NNW by educating ourselves on nutrition. You might find a lot of inaccurate information on diet and health by browsing social media, reading your favourite magazine, or visiting well-known websites. Here are some of the most prevalent nutrition myths and the reasons why they need to be avoided.

6 Common myths of nutrition you should stop believing

Myth #1: Snacking is bad for you

Depending on what you're eating, snacking might help or hurt you by taking the edge off of your hunger. As wholesome snacks, such as apples, walnuts, bananas, carrots, hummus, and bean dip may be a great choice. Avoid overly processed vending machine meals that can cause your blood sugar to surge and then crash.

Myth #2: All fatty foods are unhealthy

Many people still avoid eating foods that are high in fat and adhere to low-fat diets in the belief that doing so will improve their overall health, despite the fact that this outdated and false assumption is gradually being disproved. Fat in the diet is necessary for good health. Additionally, low-fat diets may increase insulin resistance and triglyceride levels, which are known risk factors for heart disease, as well as the likelihood of health problems including metabolic syndrome.

Myth #3: Gluten is bad for you & should be avoided

The protein known as gluten is present in wheat, rye, and barley. About 90% of people can tolerate gluten and eat these meals without any problems. Furthermore, studies reveal that 86% of those who said they were sensitive to gluten could still consume it without issue. You can continue to prepare foods containing gluten, such as whole grains unless you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Myth #4: Sweet potatoes are much healthier compared to white potatoes

Sweet potatoes are considered healthier choices but that might not be the case. People avoid potatoes more than sweet potatoes, but they are nutritionally very similar. White potatoes have more potassium (important for regulating blood sugar), while sweet potatoes offer more vitamin A and an extra gram of fibre.

Myth #5: Eating small meals frequently is the healthiest way to consume meals

Many people strengthen their metabolism and lose weight by eating small, frequent meals throughout the day. However, if you're in good health, it doesn't matter how often you eat as long as you're getting the energy you need. Nonetheless, eating more frequently may be advantageous for persons who have specific medical disorders, such as diabetes, coronary artery disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as women who are pregnant.

Myth #6: Low-fat and healthier alternatives are better for you

You can find a selection of items in your neighbourhood grocery store that are marked as "diet," "light," "low fat," and "fat-free." Even while these items seem appealing to people trying to lose extra body fat, they're frequently a bad decision. According to research, many low-fat and diet foods include significantly more added sugar and salt than their full-fat equivalents. It's recommended to stay away from these items and substitute small servings of foods like full-fat yoghurt, cheese, and nut butter.

Watch out for these common myths regarding your diet if you wish to improve your daily diet and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.