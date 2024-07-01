National Doctor's Day 2024: 8 Tips To Keep In Mind When Consulting A Doctor

National Doctor's Day 2024: We can utilise this day by understanding the correct way to seek consultation

National Doctor's Day is a day dedicated to recognising and appreciating the hard work and contributions of doctors to society. National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1st in India to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born on July 1, 1882, and passed away on the same date in 1962. Dr. Roy's contributions to the medical field and his service to society have made him a revered figure, and his legacy is honoured through this observance.

National Doctor's Day is celebrated for several reasons such as to acknowledge and appreciate the relentless efforts of doctors in providing healthcare services, often under challenging conditions. It is also celebrated to emphasise the critical role doctors play in improving public health and saving lives. We can utilise this day by understanding the correct way to seek consultation. Read on as we share tips to follow when consulting a doctor.

8 Tips to keep in mind when consulting a doctor:

1. Prepare a list of symptoms & concerns

Preparing a list of symptoms and concerns ensures you don't forget to mention important details, leading to a more accurate diagnosis. Write down all symptoms, their duration, intensity, and any patterns you've noticed. Also, list any questions or concerns you have about your health.

2. Bring a list of medications

This helps the doctor understand your current treatment and avoid potential drug interactions. Include all prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, supplements, and herbal remedies with dosages and frequency.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Provide a comprehensive medical history

Providing a comprehensive medical history gives context to your current health issues and helps identify patterns or risk factors. Note down any chronic conditions, past surgeries, hospitalisations, allergies, and family medical history.

4. Be honest & open

Accurate information is crucial for proper diagnosis and treatment. Don't withhold information, even if you feel embarrassed. Remember, doctors are professionals and are there to help you get the necessary treatment.

5. Ask questions

It ensures you understand your condition, treatment options, and any prescribed medications. Prepare questions in advance and ask for clarification if something is unclear. Don't hesitate to ask for more information or resources.

6. Take notes during the visit

Taking notes will help you remember the doctor's advice and instructions after the appointment. Bring a notebook or use your phone to jot down key points. Alternatively, bring a friend or family member to help remember details.

7. Follow up on test results

This ensures you understand the results and the next steps in your care plan. Ask when and how you will receive test results. Follow up if you haven't heard back within the expected timeframe.

8. Understand your treatment plan

Understanding your treatment plan will help you correctly follow prescribed treatments and understand their purpose. Ask the doctor to explain your treatment plan, including how and when to take medications, possible side effects, and lifestyle changes.

By keeping these tips in mind and following the best practices for each, you can ensure that your medical consultations are productive and that you receive the best possible care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.