National Doctor's Day 2023: Theme, History & Significance

National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1st every year in India to recognise the contributions of doctors and medical professionals towards society. It also aims to create awareness about the importance of doctors, their selfless service, and the valuable role they play in improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities.

Theme

This year's theme for National Doctor's Day is “Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands". Through this year's theme, we wish to celebrate the medical professionals that worked hard through the difficult times faced due to the pandemic. We use this day to recognise the efforts of medical professionals and all their contributions.

History

The history behind National Doctor's Day dates back to the birth anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. Dr. Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and he dedicated his life to the medical profession, making significant contributions to the field of healthcare and public health.

It was in his honour and as a tribute to his invaluable contributions that the Government of India designated July 1st as National Doctor's Day in 1991. This decision was taken to recognise the importance of doctors and their role in society, as well as to commemorate Dr. Roy's legacy, professionalism, and humanitarian values.

Significance

The significance of National Doctor's Day lies in honouring the doctors and acknowledging their contributions. It serves as a platform to express gratitude and appreciation to the medical fraternity for their tireless efforts, dedication, and commitment to saving lives, promoting health, and providing medical care to individuals in need.

National Doctor's Day serves as an occasion to raise awareness about medical issues. It creates a platform for discussions on enhancing healthcare services, improving medical education, and addressing the challenges faced by the medical fraternity. It is also a day to celebrate the achievements and advancements in the field of medicine and to encourage young individuals to pursue a career in the medical profession.

You can participate in celebrating National Doctor's Day by extending gratitude toward healthcare professionals around you. You can also participate in or help organise ceremonies or events to appreciate medical professionals. This can further draw attention towards National Doctor's Day.

Various activities and events are organised to mark the day, including medical conferences, seminars, workshops, free health check-up camps, and felicitation ceremonies to honour doctors who have made exceptional contributions. These activities not only promote the importance of healthcare but also highlight the dedication and commitment of doctors to serving humanity.

In summary, National Doctor's Day is a significant observance in India that celebrates the contributions of doctors and medical professionals. It recognises the immense value they bring to society and acknowledges the sacrifices they make in improving the health and well-being of individuals.

