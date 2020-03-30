National Doctor's Day 2020: Reasons Why You Should Trust Your Doctor Not The Internet

National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1 every year

National Doctor's Day is observed on 1st July in India and on 30th March in the US. This day is celebrated to thank all the doctors and physicians for their service round the clock. In India, it is observed on 1st July to mark the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was one of the most renowned physicians in India. These days the internet also provides plenty of medical information. Almost everyone checks symptoms online before visiting the doctor. But is this information reliable? The internet cannot explain the symptoms and treatment better than your doctor.

Reasons why you should trust your doctor not the internet

1. Doctor will understand the symptoms better

When you search the internet, you see collective symptoms of every disease. But in most cases, few symptoms vary from person to person. Only your doctor will understand the symptoms better according to your case history and other conditions.

Doctor's day: Your doctor will explain symptoms better than the internet

Photo Credit: iStock

2. What's better than expert advice?

Doctors are trained for years to treat you better. Any advice from the doctor is an expert opinion you can rely on more than the internet. These days, features like online consultations straight from the doctors have made it easier to seek medical help easily.

3. Internet don't know your history

For better medical help, factors like case history, previous medical treatment, family history and much more are extremely important. The internet will not examine these factors before suggesting medical tips. Only your doctor will examine each factor and offer the right treatment.

The internet will not understand your medical history

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Too little communication

Your doctor listens carefully all the symptoms and explains everything in detail. This detailed communication is not possible on the internet. On the internet, it is one-way communication which will not allow you to clear all your doubts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.