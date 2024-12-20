Mpox Outbreak In Africa: Is The Mysterious Disease In DRC Caused By Malaria?

Mpox in Democratic Republic of Congo: Is The Mysterious Disease In Africa Caused By Malaria

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is grappling with a severe outbreak of Mpox, a viral disease previously known as monkeypox. With 2,632 new cases reported in the DRC over the past week and a concerning case fatality rate of 6.2%, health authorities are on high alert. The outbreak, which has spread steadily across Africa, is compounded by overlapping health crises, including severe malaria and malnutrition.

Dr. Ngashi Ngongo, Mpox lead for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), noted that the situation presents two working hypotheses: severe malaria against a backdrop of viral infection and malnutrition or a viral infection in the context of malaria and malnutrition. Amid this complex situation, vaccines are being rolled out slowly, with only 56,000 people vaccinated despite over a million doses being available.

Is Mpox caused by malaria, viral infections, or hemorrhagic fever syndrome?

Africa CDC officials have been investigating the root causes of the Mpox outbreak. According to Dr. Ngongo, malaria has been confirmed via PCR in 86% of patients tested, leaning the diagnosis towards malaria as a primary cause. However, the elevated case fatality rate and reports of hemorrhagic fever syndrome raise concerns about viral co-infections.

The DRC has reported cases of hemorrhagic fever syndrome, where viral diseases cause severe bleeding and organ damage. Samples from affected patients are being analysed in Kinshasa for laboratory confirmation.

Dr. Ngongo emphasised the difficulty of accurate diagnosis due to challenges like transporting samples to laboratories and the interplay of multiple conditions in affected patients.

Signs of malaria

Recognising the symptoms is crucial in endemic regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

1. High fever and chills.

2. Headache and muscle aches.

3. Fatigue and general malaise.

4. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

5. Profuse sweating, especially at night.

6. Rapid heartbeat or difficulty breathing in severe cases.

7. Jaundice, dark urine, and organ failure in advanced stages.

Signs of viral infections

Viral infections, including Mpox, can manifest with symptoms such as these below.

1. Fever and body aches.

2. Skin rashes or pustules.

3. Swollen lymph nodes.

4. Severe fatigue or weakness.

5. Respiratory symptoms like a sore throat or cough.

6. Gastrointestinal distress, including diarrhoea.

7. Neurological issues in severe cases.

Signs of hemorrhagic fever syndrome

This group of viral diseases, including Ebola and certain forms of Mpox, is characterised by the following.

1. Sudden onset of fever.

2. Bleeding from the nose, gums, or other orifices.

3. Abdominal pain and vomiting blood.

4. Severe fatigue and confusion.

5. Low blood pressure and shock.

6. Organ dysfunction, including kidney and liver failure.

7. Rash and redness in the eyes.

Who is at risk of Mpox

The Mpox outbreak disproportionately affects vulnerable populations.

1. Children

Nearly half of the cases are of children under 15 suffering from Mpox in Democratic Republic of Congo.

2. Females

Women now represent 54% of Mpox cases.

3. Malnourished populations

Malnutrition exacerbates viral disease severity.

4. Healthcare workers

Exposure to infected patients increases risk of Mpox.

5. People in endemic regions

Areas with poor sanitation and healthcare infrastructure are most affected with Mpox.

6. Traveller's to high-risk areas

Lack of vaccination can heighten vulnerability to Mpox.

7. Individuals with compromised immune systems

Such as those suffering with HIV or chronic illnesses.

Takeaways from Africa CDC's continental Mpox response intra action review

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recently conducted a continental review to evaluate Mpox response strategies. Here are eight key priorities to contain the outbreak and prevent fatalities.

1. Intensify resource mobilisation

Organise funders' conferences to secure pledges.

2. Expand vaccination efforts

Speed up vaccine distribution and administration.

3. Support hard-hit countries

Provide targeted assistance to nations like the DRC.

4. Strengthen data management systems

Improve tracking and reporting of cases.

5. Address co-infections

Tackle concurrent outbreaks of diseases like measles.

6. Motivate response teams

Provide financial and operational support to healthcare workers.

7. Enhance public awareness

Educate communities about symptoms, prevention, and treatment.

8. Leverage regional cooperation

Share lessons learned and integrate response strategies across borders.

Mpox remains a significant public health concern, with active cases reported in 15 countries. Globally, there has been a 789% increase in cases over the past year. Countries like Burundi, with fewer cases, are learning from the experience of Mpox in Democratic Republic of Congo to prepare for potential Mpox outbreaks. The DRC continues to bear the highest burden, with 2,632 new cases and 29 deaths in the past week alone. While vaccination efforts are underway, challenges like demotivation among response teams and slow vaccine rollout need immediate attention.

The emergence of Mpox underscores the importance of robust healthcare systems, international cooperation, and proactive measures to prevent and manage zoonotic diseases. As other nations monitor the situation, they must draw lessons from Africa's efforts to safeguard global health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.