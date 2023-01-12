Morning Rituals: This Is What You Should Eat On An Empty Stomach According To Rujuta Diwekar

You can start your day with banana, black raisins or almonds

Healthy habits go a long way in keeping you fit and fine. Apart from making efforts to include healthy food items into your diet and following a proper workout regime, there are other things also that you need to keep in mind. You must lead a stress-free life, stay hydrated all the time and follow proper sleep hygiene. It's good to kickstart your day on a healthy note and follow that practice all through. Well, do you know many people soak nuts overnight and relish them as soon as they wake up? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a video explaining a guideline for fitness project 2023. According to her, you must have either bananas or soaked almonds or black raisins. Not just that, but Rujuta also explains who all need bananas, almonds or raisins depending upon different health issues.

Almonds, banana or black raisins: This is what you should eat on an empty stomach

Rujuta's guideline 1 - "Start your day either with a banana or black raisins or almonds."

What to eat?

Rujuta says that after waking up in the morning, you can drink a glass of normal water. Thereafter, you can have one of these three things, either bananas, almonds or black raisins.

Why should you eat this?

The nutritionist states that this is one of her time-tested and sustainable methods of starting the day. Consuming these food items ensures that later in the day, you don't get sugar cravings or irritability or hunger pangs at night.

Who should eat bananas?

1) If you have digestion issues, gas, bloating, low energy or sugar cravings post a meal, start your day with a banana. Which banana? Get local bananas for yourself that are fresh.

2) You don't like bananas? Worry not. Start your day with any local and seasonal fruit. Basically, buy the fruits which have names in your local native language. For example, kiwi, avocado and all don't have Hindi names. So, be mindful.

Who should eat almonds?

1) If you have insulin resistance, or diabetes, or if you feel that your eyes are getting really weak, or your skin is patchy, then almonds are a good idea.

2) Rujuta explains that you must soak about four almonds in some water and keep them overnight. In the morning, peel the almonds and eat them.

Who can have black raisins?

1) If you are troubled with low haemoglobin or PMS problems like breast tenderness, bloating, acidity, cramps, irritability, or mood swings, have black raisins.

2) However, Rujuta explains that you can opt for brown raisins also if you don't have black ones. Soak the black raisins overnight and have them the next day in the morning.

Here's what you can do if you have trouble getting your periods

About 10 days before you get periods, just take a little bowl and soak one strand of kesar in water. You can have it the next day in the morning. If you have PCOD, insulin resistance and all, you can go for soaked almonds for 20 days a month. For the other ten days, have soaked raisins.

Rujuta says, start with this practice immediately. The only problem here is that you may forget to soak the food items at night and regret it later the next day. Don't do that. Just make it a habit before you go to sleep, Rujuta adds.

Rujuta also lists some pointers as notes in the comment section:

- It's ok to have chai or coffee 10-15 mins post this meal

- Have a glass of (only) plain water and then have this meal

- Eat this within 20 mins of waking up or post the thyroid pill

- You can workout/ do yoga, etc., 15-20 mins after this meal

- If not working out, you can have your breakfast within an hour of this meal

- You can drink the water in which you have soaked the raisins

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.