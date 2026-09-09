Saitual district in northeastern Mizoram, bordering Manipur, has become the first and only district in the state to attain 'Surakshit' status under the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO)'s Mobilisation AIDS Suraksha (MAS) campaign. The district achieved all three targets under the 95-95-95 HIV treatment and prevention framework, marking a significant milestone in Mizoram's efforts to strengthen HIV testing, treatment and viral suppression.

What Is 'Surakshit' Status Under The MAS Campaign?

Under the MAS campaign, districts are assessed based on their progress towards the UNAIDS-linked 95-95-95 targets. A district is classified as 'Surakshit' when it achieves all three targets. These targets aim to ensure that:

95% of people estimated to be living with HIV know their HIV status.

95% of people diagnosed with HIV receive antiretroviral therapy (ART).

95% of people receiving treatment achieve viral load suppression.

Achieving these three goals indicates that a district has made substantial progress across the HIV care continuum, from diagnosis and treatment to effective control of the virus.

What Does 'Surakshit' Mean?

The MAS campaign has four categories based on district-level performance. Districts that are yet to achieve any of the three 95-95-95 targets are classified as 'Sangharshee', while those achieving two targets are categorised as 'Saksham'. Districts that achieve all three targets attain 'Surakshit' status. The highest category is 'Surakshit plus', which requires a district to achieve the three 95-95-95 targets as well as zero mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Therefore, Saitual's current achievement places it in the third category, while further progress towards eliminating mother-to-child transmission could potentially move it into the 'Surakshit+' category.

Why Are The 95-95-95 Targets Important?

The 95-95-95 framework is designed to address different stages of HIV care. The first target focuses on diagnosis. Knowing one's HIV status allows people living with HIV to access appropriate treatment and care. The second target focuses on ensuring that people diagnosed with HIV receive ART. Antiretroviral therapy helps control HIV and prevents the virus from multiplying rapidly in the body.

The third target focuses on viral load suppression. When ART is taken consistently and works effectively, the amount of HIV in the blood can be reduced to very low levels. Achieving viral suppression is important for the health of people living with HIV and also plays a crucial role in reducing the risk of HIV transmission.

Saitual's Achievement Under The MAS Campaign

The Mobilisation AIDS Suraksha (MAS) campaign was launched in February with the objective of strengthening efforts to break the chain of HIV transmission by improving performance against the 95-95-95 targets. Progress is reviewed at the district level, with deputy commissioners playing a key role in monitoring and coordinating efforts.

According to the August assessment, Saitual had achieved all three 95-95-95 targets and was consequently classified as 'Surakshit'. This makes Saitual the first and only district in Mizoram to attain the status, highlighting the district's progress in HIV testing, treatment access and viral suppression.

What Saitual's Status Means

The 'Surakshit' classification does not mean that HIV transmission has been completely eliminated in the district. Instead, it indicates that Saitual has met all three specified targets covering HIV diagnosis, access to ART and viral suppression. The achievement is significant because progress at the district level can help identify where HIV prevention and treatment programmes are succeeding and where additional efforts may be required.

The next challenge will be to sustain these gains while strengthening prevention, early diagnosis, treatment adherence and efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission. With Saitual becoming the first district in Mizoram to achieve 'Surakshit' status, the milestone also provides a benchmark for other districts working towards the same HIV targets.

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