Matcha Tea: Weight Loss, Heart Health And Other Health Benefits You Cannot Miss

People associate fond memories with the aroma of tea. Many depend on a cup of tea as an energy source, as it can provide a refreshing experience. From reducing chances of heart diseases to weight loss, there are multiple benefits that a cup of tea can give you. The market has got various brands, selling various kinds of tea. A particular tea, which has seen a surge in popularity recently is the matcha tea. It has been a part of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies for centuries. Matcha stands for "powdered tea". Although it might seem like green tea powder, but matcha tea is cultivated differently.

Farmers cover their tea plants for 20-30 days before harvest. By avoiding the sunlight, they increase the chlorophyll production.This can further boost the amino acid content, giving a darker green hue to the plant. After harvest, the tea leaves are grounded into a fine powder called matcha. The cultivation process is such that matcha contains more nutrients than normal green tea. There are multiple benefits associated with the matcha tea.

Here's how matcha tea can improve your health:

1. Loaded with antioxidants: Matcha tea is loaded with catechins, a natural plant-based antioxidant. This antioxidant helps in fighting harmful effects of free-radicals, thus preventing chances of chronic diseases and cell damage.

2. Improving brain function: Matcha tea contains L-theanine, a compound which can alter the effect of caffeine, thus promoting alertness. The L-theanine content might also help in decreasing levels of stress.

3. Weight loss: Matcha tea is extracted from the green tea plant. Green tea is well known for enhancing weight loss. Matcha tea has got a low-calorie content. It can be helpful in boosting metabolism, thus helping you to lose weight.

4. Cancer prevention: Matcha tea is loaded with EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate), a catechin which can help in preventing cancer. The green tea extract can decrease tumour size and slow down the growth of breast cancer. This, however, does not mean that drinking matcha tea alone will help prevent cancer. A healthy lifestyle with no alcohol consumption and smoking, regular exercise, and a good diet together help in preventing cancer.

5. Promotes heart health: The antioxidant content of matcha can help in reducing levels of bad LDL cholesterol. Including matcha tea in your diet can aid reduction of risk of cardiac diseases.

