Make Your Coffee Healthier With These Tips

While coffee has health benefits, excessive consumption can lead to negative effects

Coffee can be healthy when consumed in moderation, as it is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to various health benefits, such as improved cognitive function, increased metabolism, and a lower risk of certain diseases like Parkinson's and type 2 diabetes. However, certain factors can make coffee unhealthy. To ensure coffee consumption remains healthy, it's important to use healthy ingredients and stick to a moderate intake, typically 2-3 cups per day. Following these tips can help you enjoy coffee's benefits while minimising potential downsides. Read on as we share a list of tips to make sure your coffee consumption remains healthy.

10 Tips to make your coffee healthier

1. Choose organic coffee beans

Organic coffee beans are grown without synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or fertilisers, reducing your exposure to harmful chemicals. They are often richer in antioxidants and nutrients because they are cultivated in more natural environments.

2. Use a natural sweetener

Swapping refined sugar for natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or stevia helps reduce the risk of blood sugar spikes and adds beneficial nutrients and antioxidants to your coffee. Start by reducing the amount of sugar you usually add and replace it with a natural sweetener.

3. Add a dash of cinnamon

Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It can help stabilize blood sugar levels and improve heart health. Sprinkle a small amount of cinnamon into your coffee grounds before brewing or stir it into your brewed coffee.

4. Incorporate healthy fats

Adding healthy fats like coconut oil, MCT oil, or grass-fed butter to your coffee can provide a sustained energy boost, support cognitive function, and keep you full longer. This practice, known as "bulletproof coffee," is popular in ketogenic diets.

5. Limit dairy or use plant-based milk

Some people are sensitive to dairy, which can cause inflammation, digestive issues, or skin problems. Using plant-based milk like almond, oat, or coconut milk can help reduce these risks and add extra nutrients like calcium and vitamin D.

6. Use a filter for your brew

Unfiltered coffee, like French press or espresso, contains cafestol, a compound that can raise LDL cholesterol levels. Using a paper filter reduces cafestol content, making your coffee heart-healthier.

7. Choose dark roast coffee

Dark roast coffee tends to have lower levels of acrylamide, a potentially harmful compound formed during the roasting process. It is also higher in certain antioxidants, which can help combat oxidative stress in the body.

8. Avoid artificial creamers

Artificial creamers often contain unhealthy trans fats, added sugars, and chemicals that can negatively impact your health. By avoiding them, you reduce your intake of these harmful ingredients.

9. Drink in moderation

While coffee has health benefits, excessive consumption can lead to negative effects such as anxiety, insomnia, and digestive issues. Moderation ensures you reap the benefits without the drawbacks.

10. Add a pinch of cocoa

Cocoa is rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, which support heart health and may improve cognitive function. It also adds a delicious, chocolatey flavor to your coffee.

Follow these tips to ensure your coffee remains healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.